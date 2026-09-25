Her record-shattering seven appearances at the Asian Games have yielded six medals but Indian squash star Joshna Chinappa has no plans of slowing down even though she admits to being a bit surprised at her own longevity. Barely 10 days after turning 40, Joshna combined with Velavan Senthilkumar to be assured of a mixed doubles medal in the ongoing edition of the Asiad by progressing to the semifinals. Joshna, who made her Asian Games debut in the 2002 Busan edition, surpassed fellow squash player Saurav Ghosal, who retired last year after playing six times in the continental multi-sport event.

Meticulous training, meditation and breathing exercises have made it possible for Joshna to remain not just active but always be a serious contender.

"I feel great, obviously, playing in my seventh Asian Games. I didn't think I would be here playing my seven Asian Games, as people say," the Chennai-based player told PTI in an exclusive interaction after her quarterfinal match at the Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena Court Number 6.

"I train hard, five to six hours a day with different sessions, five or six days a week. I feel very fortunate to still be healthy, to still be fit, to still play for India. I honestly just take it one day at a time."

And that's precisely the reason why she prefers not to have long-term goals.

"I don't really have any targets, to be honest. Right now, I'm just happy playing for India, playing at the Games. I haven't thought about the future, what's next, none of that. I'm really just thinking about the present," she said.

Joshna said her longevity is also down to a dedicated team that takes care of every need whether in training or nutrition.

"I have a very good fitness trainer, psychologist, coach. So, I have a full village of people. My nutritionist, my dietician, everybody. They help me play every day. I also do a lot of meditation. I do a lot of breathing exercises. All of that," she said, giving a peek into the routine that keeps her going.

The mixed doubles medal will be her sixth one in the Asian Games medal. She already has a haul of two silver and three bronze medals at the continental event.

She won a singles bronze in 2018 edition, a team silver each in 2014 and 2018, and a team bronze each in 2010 and 2022.

Hunt for missing Asian Games gold

An Asian Games gold is still missing from her cabinet. She has won gold in World Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Championships in various events.

"It is incredibly tough to win gold in the Asian Games. Some of the best players in the world are from Asia. So, after the Olympics, the Asian Games is probably one of the toughest games for us in squash. And, of course, winning a gold is special in any Games.

"So, winning gold in Asian Games would be special. But right now, I am just taking one match at a time."

Asked if she had to make adjustments in her training regimen as she grew older, Joshna said, "As you get older, you know, your body is not the same...as you cross 35, I felt that I've had to change my training a lot.

"I, obviously, cannot train the way I used to. Now, it's obviously very controlled. I do a lot of gym strengthening, a lot of, making sure my body is ready for the next session.

"Because it obviously doesn't recover the way it used to. I mean, I feel better today than I did when I was younger. But I still feel there's a lot more effort that goes into being able to play today."

Joshna last won a PSA singles title in October last year. She said she will continue to play in singles.

"I still do play the singles. The doubles is only during the Games, which is once every four years. And, of course, we play the world doubles, but that has not happened in a long time. So, I'm predominantly a singles player.

"And, doubles is just when, you know, we get together to win a medal."

Squash will be making its debut in the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, and Joshna is hoping for an Indian to win a medal.

"I think, firstly, it's amazing, it's about time that squash is in the Olympics. And, of course, we have such a young, amazing group of players from India who are all potential to make LA 2028.

"And, in two years, they're going to be a lot stronger, a lot more at the top of their game. So, I definitely think one of them could definitely win us a medal."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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