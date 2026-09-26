India's teenage squash sensation Anahat Singh revealed that the thought of booking an Olympic spot "replayed" constantly in her head as she staged a stunning comeback to reach the Asian Games women's singles final on Saturday. Anahat fought back from two games down to defeat Japan's higher-ranked Satomi Watanabe. Anahat was trailing 0-2 in the semifinal with a partisan crowd cheering for the home player, but the 18-year-old Indian made a remarkable comeback to take the next three games and win the match 3-2 (9-11 11-13 12-10 11-6 11-3) and reach the final.

Both the men's and women's singles gold medallists in Asian Games will get a direct qualification to 2028 Games.

"I mean, when I was losing, the first thought that came into my mind was you can't let the Olympic spot go by so quickly. And, you know, you really need to push for it. And that's what just kept replaying in my head over and over," Anahat said when asked about her mindset after trailing 0-2 in the semifinal.

"And I think that's something that really motivates me rather than something that's a pressure that, you know, you're supposed to be in the Olympics or qualify for the Olympics."

She said the coaches advised her to remain calm and maintain consistency throughout.

"After the first two games, my coaches were just telling me not to get too stressed out and that I'm playing the right game. And I just really need to make sure that I'm doing it continuously and not only towards the end of the games.

"And, they kept reminding me what I'm playing for, representing my country and to really show what I'm capable of. And I think that's what really pushed me over the edge and motivated me to keep pushing and hopefully win the match as well."

Asked if it was the best match of her career, she said, "Yes, it is the best win of my career. She's number five in the world and that's the highest win I've ever had in my squash career. Yeah, but I'm just really happy. I wasn't really thinking too much about that.

"I just thought of her as another opponent who I've played once before and I've had a close game with. And, you know, anything is possible in a stage like this. It just depends on who has the right mentality and who is really willing to give it out all on court."

She made her Asian Games debut in 2023 in China as a 15-year-old and she has travelled a long way since then.

"I think the last Asian Games were very different. I went into that Games just trying to get experience and just being in a very new atmosphere and environment around the top players. I had never been in a place like that before.

"But coming into this time, there has been a lot of different changes in my career. There has been a lot that I've learned and, of course, I've grown as well. And just coming into this event, there was, of course, a lot expected.

"And, you know, get a medal and take it further and hopefully go to tomorrow. I do focus on that. I think of it more like something that's motivating rather than pressure."

In the final on Sunday, Anahat faces world number 5 and defending champion Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia who beat last edition silver medallist Chan Sin Yuk of Hong Kong in the other women's singles semifinals.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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