Age is just a number for Nyra Sharma. The Delhi shooter, aged just 10 years and three months, has become the youngest Indian to qualify for the National Championship. Nyra secured her place in 10m air rifle after scoring 363/400 at the recently concluded All India Inter School Shooting Championship in Bhopal. Nyra trains at the TOPGUN Shooting Academy in Delhi and will now prepare for the National Championship, scheduled to be held later this year.

Her rise has been remarkably swift. She made her competitive debut at the Delhi State Championship in June, followed by the India Open in July at Dehradun. At only her third competition, she produced the score that earned her a place at the Nationals.

Speaking about the achievement, Nyra's father, Prashant Sharma, said, "As a father, I feel immense pride and gratitude on seeing Nyra become India's youngest shooter to qualify for the Nationals. This remarkable achievement is the result of her hard work, discipline, and determination, along with the guidance and support of TOPGUN Shooting Academy." For a shooter who entered competitive sport only a few months ago, qualifying for the Nationals at just 10 years old marks an exceptional beginning to her competitive career.

At just 10 years old, Nyra Sharma has qualified for the Nationals — becoming the youngest Indian to do so.



At @TopGunIndia, we don't chase ready-made champions. We build them from the grassroots — from the very first shot. pic.twitter.com/j4AJBR9ivv — Shimon Sharif (@ShimonSharif) September 9, 2026

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