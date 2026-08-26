When Suruchi Inder Singh Phogat first picked up a pistol at the Guru Dronacharya Shooting Academy in Bhiwani, she wasn't chasing world records. She was a 13-year-old from Sasroli village in Haryana's Jhajjar district, travelling there by local train with her father and brothers, with no jersey and no name in the sport. Seven years later, the 20-year-old is a junior world record holder, a multiple ISSF World Cup gold medallist, and one of India's brightest medal hopes heading into the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, according to a release.

Her journey, however, has been built on quiet transformation rather than instant stardom.

"When I started shooting, nobody knew me. I was just a normal 13-year-old girl who didn't even have an Indian jersey. Today, wearing that jersey is something I'm genuinely proud of. For me, it represents how far I have come," Suruchi said, reflecting on the distance she has covered since those early days in Bhiwani.

Shooting wasn't the sport she was destined for either. She found her way to it almost by circumstance and has never looked back since. "I'm actually thankful that I came into shooting. If I had chosen another sport, especially a team sport, maybe I wouldn't have reached this far. Shooting gave me the chance to build something on my own, and I'm happy with where that has taken me."

To the outside world, the sport can look deceptively simple, just a shooter standing still, taking aim. Suruchi insists that couldn't be further from the truth. "People look at shooting and think, 'What is so difficult? You just have to stand and shoot.' They don't see what is happening inside you. Controlling your thoughts, your breathing and your emotions while every shot matters, that is the real challenge."

That inward battle has also shaped how she deals with days that don't go her way. "A medal is not the only thing I take away from a competition. If I don't win, I look for the mistake. Maybe my technique was wrong, maybe something was missing. I find it, learn from it and come back better. That is how I improve."

A part of that steady improvement, she said, has come from the support she has received from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). "NRAI has given me much more than just the opportunity to compete. The coaches and camps have changed the way I train, prepare and understand my game. I have become a much more disciplined athlete because of that support."

For Suruchi, the value lies less in facilities and more in familiarity. "The biggest advantage is that our coaches know us closely. They see us train, they understand our game, and they know when something is not right. So when we reach a competition, they are not trying to understand us for the first time; they already know what we need."

That backing has shown up in her results. Suruchi ended the 2025 season with a junior world record at the ISSF World Cup Final in Doha, then carried that form into 2026, a mixed team silver alongside Samrat Rana at the Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship in New Delhi, followed by a historic one-two finish with Esha Singh in the women's 10m air pistol at the ISSF World Cup in Munich, a result that also booked her a direct spot at this year's World Cup Final in Rome.

As the Asian Games approach, Suruchi is deliberately keeping her focus away from the scoreboard. "At the Asian Games, I don't want to think about what the result will be. I just want to fight for every shot, give my 100 per cent and leave the range knowing I gave everything I had for that medal."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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