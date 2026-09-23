The Indian men's and women's skeet teams bagged bronze medals at the Asian Games on Wednesday. After three days of qualification rounds, the Indian trio of Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal finished with a combined score of 331 to end third behind gold medallists China (357) and Kazakhstan (336) in the women's event. Anantjeet Singh Naruka, veteran Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill also made the podium snaring the men's team bronze with a total score of 346.

The skeet event has each shooter trying to get the maximum of 125 allocated points.

Anantjeet, who also qualified for the individual final, had a score of 119, Mairaj 116 while Bhavtegh scored 111.

Earlier, Parinaaz and Raiza both collected 111 points out of a possible 125, while Maheshwari logged 109 points.

Raiza and Parinaaz have another shot at a medal as the duo qualified for the individual final of the women's skeet event. While Raiza qualified in eighth place, Parinaaz was ninth.

India now have four silver and three bronze medals from the range.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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