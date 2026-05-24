Olympic medalist and veteran shooter Gagan Narang expressed immense joy at the rising wave of fitness awareness sweeping across the country during the 'Fit India' Sunday events. Reflecting on India's dramatic transformation in its approach to sports, Narang pointed out how the current ecosystem stands in stark contrast to his early days, declaring this the "golden era" for Indian sports while making a massive prediction for Gujarat's premier metropolis.

The Games Village: A Benchmark Beyond Medals

For Narang, events like the Commonwealth Games represent much more than a quest for silverware. They serve as a vital crucible for building a broader athletic character and setting new internal benchmarks for the contingent.

"Seeing this level of enthusiasm and josh is absolutely wonderful. The entire country seems to be embracing this 'Fit India' moment," Narang stated.

Emphasizing the intangible benefits of multi-sport events, he added, "The Commonwealth Games are incredibly important for players. When they live together in the Games Village, they get to meet athletes from different disciplines. It's an invaluable opportunity to learn from one another, draw positive energy, live as one unit, and exchange ideas. This environment ultimately sets a powerful benchmark for our players."

From Discouragement to Evolution: The Great Infrastructure Shift

Reflecting on his own journey and the struggles of his generation, the London 2012 bronze medalist offered a candid look back, noting that today's youth are inheriting an unprecedented, supportive sporting landscape.

"I actually regret being born 20 years too early," Narang remarked, with a mix of humour and nostalgia. "This is truly the golden era for Indian sports. This is the absolute time to be an athlete in India. Back in our time, pursuing sports was often actively discouraged. Today, the reality has flipped - everyone talks about sports, and general awareness has grown exponentially."

Beyond just infrastructure and facilities, Narang praised the psychological growth of the country's modern sporting audience and athletes alike. "People have developed a mature understanding of how to handle defeat and move forward from a loss. Sports is the best thing for society because it is an absolute equalizer - there is no place for discrimination or oonch-neech (high and low status) on the field."

Ahmedabad to Emerge as the World's Sporting Capital

Looking ahead at India's long-term infrastructure and hosting ambitions, the decorated shooter concluded with a massive vote of confidence for the future, positioning the city of Ahmedabad at the absolute centre of the global sporting map.

"Ahmedabad is not just going to be the sporting capital of India," Narang predicted confidently. "It is on track to become a premier sporting capital for the entire world."

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