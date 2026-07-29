Indian ace shooter Manu Bhaker expressed mixed feelings after securing another bronze medal at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Hangzhou, China, saying she was happy to see her hard work reflected in her performance but believed there was still room for improvement. "Another bronze. I have mixed feelings about this one. I'm happy that I was able to improve my performance, but at the same time, I know I could have done better," Bhaker wrote in a post on X.

The Olympic medallist said the improvement in her performance was encouraging and credited her team and family for their support.

"What makes me happy is seeing that the hard work is showing. There's still plenty of room for improvement, and that's what keeps me motivated. One step at a time," she said.

Bhaker also thanked her team, family and fans for their continued support. "Major thanks to my team, my family, and each one of you for the unwavering love and support, it means the world to me," she added.

Another bronze. ????



I have mixed feelings about this one. I'm happy that I was able to improve my performance, but at the same time, I know I could have done better.

What makes me happy is seeing that the hard work is showing. There's still plenty of room for improvement, and… pic.twitter.com/Y08HuATF8j — Manu Bhaker???????? (@realmanubhaker) July 28, 2026

Indian pistol aces Esha Singh and Bhaker delivered a sensational double-podium finish in the Women's 25m Pistol event at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun evnt, clinching the gold and bronze medals, respectively, to extend India's stellar run at the competition.

Esha produced a commanding display in the final, registering 40 hits to seal the gold medal, while Paris 2024 double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker fought through a tense, highly competitive field, winning a crucial shoot-off before finishing with 28 hits to secure bronze, as per a press release from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

The Indian squad set the benchmark early in the qualification round. Manu Bhaker topped the qualifying standings with an outstanding score of 586-20x, closely followed by Esha Singh in second place with 585-18x to comfortably advance to the eight-shooter final.

Former Asian Games Gold Medallist Rahi Sarnobat posted 582-16x, while Simranpreet Kaur Brar (576-20x) and Abhidnya Ashok Patil (573-16x) delivered steady performances competing under Ranking Points Only (RPO) status.

The gold medal adds another landmark achievement to the career of 21-year-old Esha Singh from Hyderabad. Earlier this season at the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Esha created history by setting both the senior and junior world records with 43 hits in the final. A Paris 2024 Olympian and Arjuna Awardee, Esha continues to establish herself among the world's elite.

For Manu Bhaker, the bronze medal reinforces her remarkable consistency on the global stage following her historic Paris 2024 Olympic campaign, where she became the first athlete from independent India to win two medals at a single edition of the Games.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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