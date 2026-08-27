Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday delivered a reality check on Indian sports and sportspersons. In a virtual address to hundreds of athletes, students and volunteers who gathered at various locations for the Khelo India Dialogue, PM Modi said India's Olympic performance can improve only if the country manages to increase its participation in those events in which it has not participated in the past. He added that his vision for sports is not merely about winning medals but making it an integral part of the nation-building process.

"In the Olympics, there are so many different sports. Indian teams don't even participate in half of them," PM Modi said, calling it a "bitter truth". In the 2024 Paris Olympics, India participated in 16 of the 32 sports that were part of the Games roster.

This problem was also visible during Team India's recent Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign, where India's predominant medal-winning sports like badminton, hockey, cricket, wrestling, etc. were not present. India took part in only 10 sporting events and six integrated para-sport events, but still came fourth on the points table, winning 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze medals.

"...we don't even compete for a huge chunk of the medal tally. And this has been going on for decades. Other countries of the world win medals in those sports, and we don't even participate in them. To increase our medal tally, we will have to master these sports as well," he added.

He specifically mentioned two sporting disciplines, surfing and sport climbing, where India can do well.

"For example, surfing and sport climbing. We have a huge coastline and vast mountainous regions. From water sports to winter sports, we have the demography and geography. But we do not have a strong presence in these sports. So, we have to look at the possibilities of developing the ecosystem for such sports and build it further," he continued.

In his Independence Day speech on August 15, PM Modi had announced a nationwide talent hunt for children in the age group of 5 to 15 to ensure that India's participation improves at the Olympics.

"On this 15th August, I have presented India's sports vision for the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. When I talk about sports, it is not merely about winning medals. It is a campaign to integrate India's sporting power and youth power together in the construction of a developed India," he said.

PM Modi reiterated India's ambition to host the 2036 Olympics. "In 2030, India is also going to host the Commonwealth Games," PM Modi said. "We have decided that the Olympics 2036 should be held in India. In the disciplines in which India does not play or qualify, India will focus on these disciplines, and we will launch a talent hunt campaign," he added.

Remembering Dhyan Chand

The Prime Minister also paid tributes to hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as the National Sports Day on August 29.

"In another two days, on August 29, there is National Sports Day...This day is also to remember Major Dhyan Chand. A 100 years ago, an Indian hockey team went on a tour of New Zealand, and in that team, Dhyan Chand was there...That tour is the foundation of the centenary celebration of India-New Zealand sporting ties," he said.

"Few days back when I went to New Zealand, I had remembered him."

Inspired by Para-athletes

The PM said para-athletes as a prime example of how sport can change lives of not just individuals but also their families, their immediate surroundings and even their cities.

"When an athlete succeeds, it is not only his success, but it also brings glory to his family, school, college, district, means the world knows the place from where he hails, when a place comes on global map, then people's impression of the place changes," he explained.

"I am sure all of you know Sheetal Devi (Paralympic bronze-winning armless archer from Jammu and Kashmir), para-shooter Avani Lekhara (Paralympic gold-winner), powerlifter Jhandu Kumar (Commonwealth Games bronze-winner). Even para javelin thrower Sumit Antil, they all inspire me," he said.

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