Australian athlete Joanna Wietrzyk started a worldwide debate after what happened at a Hyrox race at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, China, on Saturday (September 12). Wietrzyk soiled herself during the race but continued to compete. "Go hard or go home ... a win is a win. In all seriousness, thank you for all the support. I'll be back soon x," she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. The South China Morning Post reported that Wietrzyk started her race at 2:40 pm on Saturday and that faecal matter was visible on the track 30 minutes later, causing several runners to slip.

"Think about how disgusting it is, especially when we use the exact same track," the report quoted another participant as saying.

Now, the athlete has apologised for her decision to continue competing. "Personal statement: I want to offer my sincere apology to the people of China, my fellow competitors, the spectators and the HYROX organizers for what happened during the race in Beijing," she posted on Instagram.

"I felt completely fit and healthy at the start of the race, with no reason to expect any illness. Looking back, I regret the decision not to step off the track. I recognize that I should have made a different choice. I take responsibility for my decision to continue and am deeply sorry for the discomfort and disruption it caused.

"I know my actions had an impact beyond myself, and I am genuinely sorry to everyone who was affected. I am learning from this experience and will carry those lessons with me, including remembering that there is more to life than racing and knowing when it is right to step away. On reflection, I have decided to retroactively withdraw from the race and forfeit the points I earned.

"Thank you to those standing by me, both as an athlete and as a person, during this time, and to everyone who has reached out with kindness and support. It means more to me than I can properly express right now. I will be taking some time to recover, reflect, and look after myself and my family away from the noise."

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