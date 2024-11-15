Championship leader Jorge Martin suggested on Thursday that his nearest rival and close friend Francesco Bagnaia should give him some advice on how to close out his first title at this weekend's Grand Prix of Barcelona. Martin goes into the final meeting with a 24-point lead over Bagnaia which is almost the reverse of last season when the Italian successfully defended a 21-point advantage going into the final race. Martin would take the title if he wins Saturday's sprint but if he makes any mistakes Bagnaia could snatch it away from him.

"Maybe 'Pecco' (Bagnaia) can give me advice because he was like this last year," Martin told a pre-race press conference before outlining his new strategy this season.

"For me it's not about points," he said. "I am approaching the weekend in a different way. Last season I was always thinking that I can make history or just focussing on the title.

"This year I am not thinking about it. I didn't think about it all season so I want to focus on what I can control and that is riding the motorbike at 100 percent and performing at 100 percent.

"Last season I didn't do that at the end of the season. Now I am feeling good, feeling strong and feel that I can do a great weekend."

After two successive world titles, Bagnaia has had another superb season, racking up 10 grand prix wins in 19 races, seven more than Martin.

However, the Spaniard's greater consistency, which has brought him 10 second places, has taken him to the brink of the championship title.

"I feel much more free because I just have to do what I can do, enjoy the weekend and try to win," he said, sitting next to Martin.

"Last season I just tried to keep calm but I was a bit more nervous. But on the Sunday, Jorge missed the brake on corner one and form that moment everything was easier."

Bagnaia knows that he will likely need the fates to smile on him if he is to overturn the deficit but he hasn't handed over the title just yet.

"You never know," he said. "You can't escape from pressure. It's difficult to live with but we are racers and we have to do the best as possible.

"Jorge can enjoy the weekend a lot because he has had a fantastic season. It will be a great weekend.

"I will try to enjoy it and do the maximum. But I think my maximum will not be enough. We will have to see what happens."

This weekend's race was due to take place in Valencia but had to be moved after the region suffered its worst floods in a generation last month, which have killed more than 220 people.

The race was switched to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya last week and has been dubbed the Solidarity GP to show support for the people of Valencia.

