"Maybe A Racist": Donald Trump's Comment On LeBron James Sparks Controversy
US President Donald Trump sparked a controversy as he said that basketball star LeBron James is "maybe a racist" when asked to compare him with legend Michael Jordan.
- Donald Trump sparked a controversy as he said that basketball star LeBron James is "maybe a racist"
- Trump picked legendary NBA star Michael Jordan over superstar LeBron James
- "I think Lebron is - maybe he's a racist. Maybe he doesn't like Trump," the US President said
US President Donald Trump sparked a controversy as he said that basketball star LeBron James is "maybe a racist" when asked to compare him with legend Michael Jordan. LeBron grabbed headlines as he signed for Philadelphia 76ers as a free agent. He had previously played for team like Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers. He is the NBA all-time leading scorer, a four-time champion and a four-time Olympic medalist. He is often compared to six-time champion Michael Jordan and when asked about his choice, Trump put his support behind Jordan over LeBron.
"Michael Jordan is a guy that's a friend of mine. Play golf with him. He's a really good guy," Trump told reporters.
"I think Lebron is - maybe he's a racist. Maybe he doesn't like Trump. But I only like people that like me. So I would say Michael Jordan all the way," he added.
Donald Trump on the LeBron vs Jordan debate:— BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) July 24, 2026
“LeBron is a racist… I would say Michael Jordan all the way.” pic.twitter.com/937GZ5hpEV
James became the league's all-time leading scorer in February of 2023, passing the mark of 38,387 that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had held since April 5, 1984 -- more than eight months before James was born.
The trophies and records speak for themselves: he currently has more than 43,000 regular season points, four NBA titles, four NBA Finals Most Valuable Player awards, four regular-season MVPs, three Olympic gold medals and 22 NBA All-Star nods.
James holds a record streak of 1,297 regular-season games with at least 10 points, that ran from January 2007 to December 2025.
He held the record as the youngest player to score 40 points in a game for two decades -- until Cooper Flagg broke it last season -- and remains the oldest player to score 40 in a game.
"I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time," James posted on X.
(With AFP inputs)