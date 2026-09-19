India will host the Asian Senior Wushu Championships for the first time in 2028, and around 500 athletes from 42 countries across the continent are expected to participate in the competition. The decision was officially approved at the Wushu Federation of Asia Congress held at Aichi-Nagoya at Nagoya in Japan, with Suhel Ahmed representing India on behalf of the Wushu Association of India at the meeting. In another significant development, Bhupender Singh Bajwa of the Wushu Association of India was nominated as a member of the Executive Committee of the Wushu Federation of Asia during the Congress.

Apart from the athletes, coaches, judges, technical officials and sports administrators from various countries are also expected to attend the 11th edition of the championship.

Welcoming the decision, Bajwa said hosting the championship was a matter of pride for Indian Wushu but stressed that the focus must now shift towards delivering a high-quality international event.

"To make this championship memorable and historic, the entire Indian Wushu fraternity must work together with one mission, one vision and one commitment.

"Our endeavour should be to ensure that the championship hosted in India sets a new benchmark at the international level in terms of excellent organization and grandeur," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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