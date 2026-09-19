Quimcy Dsouza In Teqball Semi-Finals Highlights, Asian Games: India's Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza lost the women's singles Teqball semi-final at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya against Indonesia's Ima Sumaya. Quimcy clinched the first set 12-7 after getting a dominating start. However, the Indonesian rival did not let the game slip away easily as she won the second set 12-9. In the third set, the 24-year-old Indian got off to a blistering start, leading 3-0 but Sumaya bounced back and snatched away the victory with a 12-7 scoreline. With this, Quimcy's dream of reaching the final ended but the medal hope is still alive as she will be fighting for the bronze medal against Japan's Yiuna Sakamoto on Sunday.
Follow Highlights of Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza vs Ima Sumaya Teqball Semi-Finals from the Higashi Sports Center
Teqball, Asian Games 2026 Live: Quimcy loses
It's a heartbreak for India as Quimcy Dsouza goes down in the third set 7-12 against Indonesia's Ima Sumaya. Despite leading 4-1, Dsouza was completely outplayed by Sumaya who held her nerves and marched into the final of women's singles Teqball event at Asian Games 2026. For Qumincy, she will now be playing the bronze medal match on Sunday.
Teqball, Asian Games 2026 Live: Quimcy leading in 3rd set
After fumbling in the second set, India's Quimcy Dsouza is settling the score in the third one with a dominating start. So far, the 24-year-old Indian has taken 3-0 lead over Indonesia's Ima Sumaya. The winner of this set will be entering the final of women's singles Teqball at Asian Games 2026.
Teqball, Asian Games 2026 Live: India lose 2nd set
Ohh No!!! India's Quimcy Dsouza shows a terrific comeback and makes it a neck-to-neck battle. The scoreline was was 8-7 before Sumaya made it 12-9 to clinch the second set. As both the participants have won one set each, the deciding set will be played to determine the winner of the semi-finale clash.
Teqball, Asian Games 2026 Live: Indonesia bounce back
This game is turning out to be a nail-biting thriller as Indonesia's Ima Sumaya is not letting Quimcy Dsouza take it away easily. Despite losing the first set, Sumaya bounces back in style and takes 2-0 lead over Qumicy. Will there be any twist in the tale now? Only time will tell.
Teqball, Asian Games 2026 Live: India win 1st set
And she has done it! The 24-year-old star has comfortably clinched the first set with a 12-7 scoreline against Sumaya.
Teqball, Asian Games 2026 Live: India in lead
WOAH!!! What a dominating start from Quimcy Dsouza. She has taken 5-1 lead over Indonesia's Ima Sumaya. She then moves on to make it 8-2. Just four more points left and she will clinch the first set.
Teqball, Asian Games 2026 Live: Action begins
And the moment is finally here as India's Quimcy Dsouza takes the centre stage and begins her women's singles Teqball semi-final against Indonesia's Ima Sumaya. Remember, who ever earns 12 points will win the set.
Teqball, Asian Games 2026 Live: India against Indonesia
Quimcy got a bye in the quarterfinals by virtue of topping her group. She will take on Indonesia's Sumaya in the semifinals on Saturday and a win will ensure the first-ever medal for India in Teqball, one of the six sports making its debut at the continental showpiece.
Teqball, Asian Games 2026 Live: Quimcy's big win
Making her Asian Games debut, Quimcy stunned top-seeded Yuina Sakamoto of Japan 2-1 (10-12 12-11 13-11) in her opening Group A match that lasted 43 minutes at the Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center. The young Indian carried the momentum into her second group match and defeated Cambodia's Koemyean DY 2-0 (12-9 12-7) in 24 minutes to top her group and qualify for the semifinals.
Teqball, Asian Games 2026 Live: Quimcy eyes history
India's Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza is just a win away from securing a historic medal for the country in Teqball after marching into the women's singles semifinals at the Asian Games at Nagoya, Japan on Friday.
Teqball, Asian Games 2026 Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the women's singles Teqball, semi-final round at Asian Games 2026, straight from Higashi Sports Center in Nagoya. Stay tuned to watch India's Quimcy Dsouza in action soon.