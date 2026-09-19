Quimcy Dsouza In Teqball Semi-Finals Highlights, Asian Games: India's Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza lost the women's singles Teqball semi-final at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya against Indonesia's Ima Sumaya. Quimcy clinched the first set 12-7 after getting a dominating start. However, the Indonesian rival did not let the game slip away easily as she won the second set 12-9. In the third set, the 24-year-old Indian got off to a blistering start, leading 3-0 but Sumaya bounced back and snatched away the victory with a 12-7 scoreline. With this, Quimcy's dream of reaching the final ended but the medal hope is still alive as she will be fighting for the bronze medal against Japan's Yiuna Sakamoto on Sunday.

Follow Highlights of Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza vs Ima Sumaya Teqball Semi-Finals from the Higashi Sports Center