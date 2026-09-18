Indian men's kabaddi team captain Sunil Kumar believes the side is well prepared for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, with an extended training programme helping the players build combinations, work on tactics and strengthen their individual skills ahead of the continental showpiece.The 27-year-old right defender, who was part of India's gold-medal-winning campaign at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2022, will lead a squad that combines experienced players with emerging talent.The current 12-member squad includes four members of the Hangzhou gold-medal-winning side: Sunil, Arjun Deshwal, Aslam Inamdar and Pawan Sehrawat.The team also features established Pro Kabaddi League players such as Ashu Malik, Jaideep Dahiya, Devank Dalal and Rahul Sethpal, while Ayan Lohchab represents the younger generation.

Sunil said the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the kabaddi federation started the team's camp six to eight months in advance, allowing the players sufficient time to work on their combinations and strategy.

"The preparation has been very good because our federation and SAI started our camp six to eight months ago. We have planned the team combination and strategy well," Sunil told SAI Media.

"We first practiced at SAI Bengaluru, then went to Bellary for training, and now our camp is at SAI Gandhinagar."

The extended preparation has also helped the players understand their respective roles and develop greater clarity about the team's tactical approach.

India will enter the Asian Games looking to build on its strong record in kabaddi. The men's team won gold at the 2022 Hangzhou Games, with Sunil, Arjun, Aslam and Pawan part of that campaign.

"Our senior players gave the team a different identity and brought so many gold medals for India. We want to maintain that legacy, add another gold medal to India's tally and follow the path that our legends have created," Sunil said.

The captain also stressed the importance of a collective effort, with India possessing strength in both raiding and defence.

"You cannot win just by one person's effort. This time, our raiding and defence departments are both quite strong. To a large extent, we have the top players in kabaddi in our team, whether you look at the raiders or the defenders," he said.

"We have done all the preparation. We have worked on our strategy, team combination, fitness and individual skills. Now we have to execute all of that properly when the competition comes. The effort of one player will not be enough. Everyone has to contribute. Our raiders, defenders and all-rounders have to work together as one team," he added.

The kabaddi competition will be held at the Tokai Citizen Gymnasium in Tokai City, Aichi Prefecture, with India's campaign beginning on September 21 and the finals scheduled for September 26.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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