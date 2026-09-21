India vs Bangladesh Women's Kabaddi LIVE Streaming, Asian Games 2026: India women's kabaddi team will begin its Asian Games 2026 camapign on Monday against Bangladesh at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium. Both men's and women's teams won gold medals in kabaddi in the 2022 edition of Asian Games in Hangzhou. India's women are in Group A with Iran, Japan and Bangladesh, while Group B comprises Chinese Taipei, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Nepal. Unlike the men, India's women face Iran in the group stage itself.

India's women, coached by Neeta Dadwe and Mamtha Poojari, are chasing a fourth gold in five Asian Games appearances, having medalled at every edition they have entered - gold in 2010, 2014 and 2022, silver in 2018. Pushpa Rana has been named the captain, with Sonali Shingate set to play a key role. They are joined by Sanju Devi, MVP (most valuable player) of the 2025 Women's Kabaddi World Cup.

India vs Bangladesh Women's Kabaddi LIVE Streaming: Check Where and How to Watch Asian Games 2026

When will the India vs Bangladesh, women's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 take place?

The India vs Bangladesh, women's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 will take place on Monday, September 21 (IST).

Where will the India vs Bangladesh, women's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 be held?

The India vs Bangladesh, women's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 will be held at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium in Tokai City

What time will the India vs Bangladesh, women's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 start?

The India vs Bangladesh, women's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 will start at 4:15 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh, women's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026?

The India vs Bangladesh, women's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh, women's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026?

The India vs Bangladesh, women's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

(With ANI Inputs)

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