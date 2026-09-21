India vs Japan Men's Kabaddi LIVE Streaming, Asian Games 2026: India men's kabaddi team is all set to begin its Asian games 2026 campaign against hosts Japan on Monday at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium. India, who won the gold medal at the 2022 edition in Hangzhou, is eager to begin their title defence on a winning note. India's men are in Group A alongside hosts Japan, Republic of Korea, Chinese Taipei and Bangladesh. Group B features Iran, Nepal, Thailand, Pakistan and Malaysia, keeping India and Iran, the sport's two biggest powers, apart through the group phase. (Check Live Updates)

India's men's head coach Balwan Singh has 14 international gold medals as a coach, and that tally includes all three of India's men's Kabaddi World Cup titles, won in 2004, 2007 and 2016.

India vs Japan Men's Kabaddi LIVE Streaming: Check Where and How to Watch Asian Games 2026

When will the India vs Japan, men's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 take place?

The India vs Japan, men's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 will take place on Monday, September 21 (IST).

Where will the India vs Japan, men's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 be held?

The India vs Japan, men's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 will be held at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium in Tokai City

What time will the India vs Japan, men's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 start?

The India vs Japan, men's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 will start at 9:45 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Japan, men's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026?

The India vs Japan, men's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Japan, men's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026?

The India vs Japan, men's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

Featured Video Of The Day

India Ends CWG Boxing Campaign With Record-Breaking Seven Gold Medals