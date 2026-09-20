Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 2 of India's Action: Building on the opening day's two silver medals in shooting and guaranteed medals in mixed martial arts (MMA) and women's cricket, the contingent has already added another silver to its tally in Asian Games 2026 Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The trio of Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane, and Rudrankksh Patil clinched a silver medal in the men's 10m air rifle team event, further bolstering India's early medal count. Rudranksh and Himanshu also qualified for the men's 10m air rifle individual final but Parth missed out. Meanwhile, India's table tennis contingent delivered a dominant display, sweeping Pakistan 3-0 in the women's team event. (Asian Games 2026 Medals Tally | Today's Schedule)

Today's Results So Far:

Soft Tennis: Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena delivered a flawless performance in the mixed doubles Group B match, dismantling Cambodia's Viva Chao and Chanroseka Khun 5-0.

Swimming: Srihari Nataraj secured his spot in the men's 50m backstroke final, while Rishabh Das finished as a reserve.

Swimming: Akash Mani and Gitesh Shah missed out on qualifying for the men's 50m freestyle final.

Swimming: Dhanush Suresh fails to qualify for 100m breaststroke final

Wushu: Nyeman Wangsu finished 15th in the women's Changquan final.

Shooting: India clinched a silver medal in men's 10m air rifle team event.

Table Tennis: India beat Pakistan 3-0 in women's team Group F match.

Soft Tennis: Aadhya Tiwari-Jay Meena beaten 1-5 by sSouth Korea's Kim Yeon-hwa-Jaekyu Park in mixed doubles Group B match.

Sepaktakraw: Japan beat India 2-1 in Group B match.

Here are the LIVE Scores and Updates of India's action on Day 2 of the Asian Games 2026: