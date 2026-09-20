Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 2 of India's Action: Building on the opening day's two silver medals in shooting and guaranteed medals in mixed martial arts (MMA) and women's cricket, the contingent has already added another silver to its tally in Asian Games 2026 Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The trio of Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane, and Rudrankksh Patil clinched a silver medal in the men's 10m air rifle team event, further bolstering India's early medal count. Rudranksh and Himanshu also qualified for the men's 10m air rifle individual final but Parth missed out. Meanwhile, India's table tennis contingent delivered a dominant display, sweeping Pakistan 3-0 in the women's team event. (Asian Games 2026 Medals Tally | Today's Schedule)
Today's Results So Far:
Soft Tennis: Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena delivered a flawless performance in the mixed doubles Group B match, dismantling Cambodia's Viva Chao and Chanroseka Khun 5-0.
Swimming: Srihari Nataraj secured his spot in the men's 50m backstroke final, while Rishabh Das finished as a reserve.
Swimming: Akash Mani and Gitesh Shah missed out on qualifying for the men's 50m freestyle final.
Swimming: Dhanush Suresh fails to qualify for 100m breaststroke final
Wushu: Nyeman Wangsu finished 15th in the women's Changquan final.
Shooting: India clinched a silver medal in men's 10m air rifle team event.
Table Tennis: India beat Pakistan 3-0 in women's team Group F match.
Soft Tennis: Aadhya Tiwari-Jay Meena beaten 1-5 by sSouth Korea's Kim Yeon-hwa-Jaekyu Park in mixed doubles Group B match.
Sepaktakraw: Japan beat India 2-1 in Group B match.
Here are the LIVE Scores and Updates of India's action on Day 2 of the Asian Games 2026:
Asian Games 2026 LIVE, Boxing: India's Sumit Kundu In Action
Representing India in the 70kg division, Sumit Kundu is looking to secure an early win to advance into the Round of 16. He is up against Bunjong Sinsiri, a seasoned Thai boxer and Paris Olympian who provides a tough early hurdle in the draw.
Asiad LIVE, Sepaktakraw: Japan Beat India 2-1
That’s that in Sepaktakraw for India, in the men’s team Regu Group B match. Japan win the thrilling contest 2-1.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE, MMA: Suchika Tariyal, Take A Bow
How Suchuka assured India of at least a bronze medal in MMA yesterday:
Suchika Tariyal defeats her Mongolian opponent 2-0 to storm into the semifinals and guarantee herself a medal.— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 20, 2026
Watch the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #AsianGames #AichiNagoya2026… pic.twitter.com/D5p0Q8n0G7
Asian Games Live, MMA: Suchika Eyes A Spot In The Final
It's time for the showdown! India's Suchika Triyal is up against Singapore's Teo Hui Hoon in the women's traditional 60kg semifinal. Can Suchika reach the final?
Asian Games 2026 LIVE, MMA: Suchika Eyes MMA Final Berth
Up next for India is the Mixed Martial Arts clash between Suchika Tariyal and Singapore's Teo Hui Hoon in the women's traditional 60kg semifinal. Remember, Suchika has already assured the country of a medal. However, hopefully, she won't have to settle for a bronze.
Asiad 2026 LIVE, Soft Tennis: India Beaten By South Korea
India's Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena fell 5-1 to South Korea's Park Jaekyu and Kim Yeon-Hwa in their final group match, securing a second-place finish in the group. Despite the setback, the Indian pair have advanced to the Round of 16, scheduled for 9:00 am.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE, Swimming: Dhanush Suresh Misses Out
Dhanush Suresh missed out on the men's 100m breaststroke final, finishing 22nd overall with a time of 1:03.46. His elimination leaves Srihari Nataraj, who qualified for the men's 50m backstroke, as the sole Indian swimmer in today's finals.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE, Skeet Shooting: Perfect Start From Raiza Dhillon
India's Raiza Dhillon makes a perfect start on the opening day of the three-day Women's Skeet Qualifying, topping the early standings with a flawless 25 hits from 25 shots. Meanwhile, teammate Parinaaz Dhaliwal has also begun strongly, hitting 23 out of 23 targets so far.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE, Table Tennis: Sreeja Akula Wraps Up India's Win
Sreeja Akula proves once again why she is a class above the rest. Pakistan's Fatima Khan was no match for her as Sreeja secured an 11-4, 11-4, 11-5 win.
With the win, India have beaten Pakistan 3-0 in the Group F match.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE, Shooting: WORLD RECORD ALERT
China finished with a team total of 1899.0, setting a new Qualification World Record. The total betters the previous mark, set by China itself in 2025, by 0.6 points.
Asian Games 2026: SILVER MEDAL FOR INDIA IN SHOOTING
India get another Asian Games 2026 silver as men's 10m Air Rifle team finishes 2nd. Two shooters qualify for individual final. Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane and Rudrankksh Patil have taken India's medal tally to three in Asian Games 2026.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE, Shooting: India On Cusp Of Silver Medal
Parth Mane completed his six qualification series with a score of 628.3, leaving him in 11th place and out of contention for the final. Meanwhile, Rudrankksh Patil turned in a solid performance of 631.8 to finish in third, comfortably booking his place in the final alongside Himanshu, who is expected to finish in top 8 too.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE, Sepaktakraw: Japan Ahead Of India In Match 2
Japan claimed the first set 15-12 in the second match of their Group B encounter against India. With these regu matches played as a best-of-three, India must mount a comeback to capitalise on Akash's heroics from the opening tie.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE, Soft Tennis: India Beat Mongolia
Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena secured their second consecutive group-stage victory, overcoming Mongolia's Bud Nyamdorj and Enkhkhuslen Ganbaatar in straight games (4-2, 4-1, 4-1, 4-0, 5-3). Maintaining their flawless record with two wins from two matches, the pair now turn their attention to a high-stakes clash against Korea.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE, Shooting: China's Sheng Lihao On A Roll
China's Sheng Lihao put on a blistering display, completing all six series in roughly half an hour to finish with a score of 635.4 and shatter the Asian qualification record by 0.9 points. While the performance easily showcased his dominance, it fell just 2.5 points short of his own astounding world record of 637.9.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE, Shooting: Rudranksh, Himanshu In Top 8
Both Rudranksh Patil and Himanshu Dhillon are in the top 8 at present, with identical scores after Series 4. While Rudranksh has begun Series 5, Himanshu is yet to. Can they both hang onto a spot each in top 8?
Parth Mane, on the other hand, is placed 17th at the moment.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE, Swimming: Srihari Nataraj Reaches Final
Srihari Nataraj clinched a spot in the men's 50m backstroke final, qualifying in joint 9th place among the top 10 swimmers. Competing in their heat, Nataraj finished third with a time of 25.37 seconds ( 0.57 behind the leader) to squeeze into the final as the last qualifier.
Fellow countryman Rishabh Das placed fourth in the same heat, clocking 25.41 seconds to finish just behind Nataraj and earn a place as one of the reserves for the final.
Asian Games 2026, Table Tennis: India 1-0 Up Against Pakistan
The Indian women's team secures a dominant win over Pakistan in the first match. Aleena Khan is no match for Sutirgha Mukherjee.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE: Men's 10m Air Rifle Shooting Final Underway
We are underway in the men's 10m Air Rifle Shooting qualification and team final. India are being represented by Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane, and Himanshu Dhillon. The women's team earned a silver medal in the same event yesterday. What's in store today?
Asian Games 2026 LIVE: India vs Japan In Sepaktakraw
India have maintained their upper hand in Sepaktakraw too, securing a 2-0 victory over Japan in the opening match, winning 15-13 and 15-9.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE: India vs Pakistan In Women's Table Tennis
We have the Asian Games' first India vs Pakistan showdown today as the women's table tennis teams of the two nations square off, not just for points on the board but some bragging rights too. The match is just moments away from starting. Here's a look at the line-up:
Asian Games 2026 LIVE: India's Nyeman Wangsu 15th In Wushu
In Wushu, India's Nyeman Wangsu couldn't quite produce the desired result in the women's Changquan final. She finished 15th in a field of 16 athletes.
Asian Games 2026 LIVE: India Beat Combodia 5-0 In Soft Tennis
India have begun the day with a convincing 5-0 triumph over Combodia on Soft Tennis. Aadhya Tiwari-Jay Meena beat Viva Chao-Chanroseka Khunin mixed doubles Group B match to start the day on a winning note.