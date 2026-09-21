India will aim to add to its medal tally on the second day of action at Asian Games 2026. The games in focus will be shooting and mixed martial arts (MMA). Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane and Rudrankksh Patil will compete in the men's 10m air rifle team and individual events. The trio will be among India's strongest medal hopes of the day. MMA star Suchika Tariyal will also be in action on the day with aim to better the colour of her medal. Having entered the semi-finals, she has already assured herself of a bronze medal at least. Suchika will take on Singapore's Teo Hui Hoon in the women's traditional 60 kg match in an attempt to book a ticket for final.

India's schedule for Asian Games on September 21 (All timings in IST) -

SEPAK TAKRAW

Men's Team Regu Preliminary Group B: India vs Japan at 5.30 AM.

SOFT TENNIS

Mixed Doubles Group B: Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena (India) vs Chao Viva and Khun Chanroseka (Cambodia) at 5.30 AM.

Mixed Doubles Group B: Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena (India) vs Bud Nyamdorj and Enkhkhuslen Ganbaatar (Mongolia) at 6.30 AM.

Mixed Doubles Group B: Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena (India) vs Kim Yeon-hwa and Park Jaekyu (Republic of Korea) at 7.30 AM.

SHOOTING

Men's 10m Air Rifle Individual Qualification: Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Rakesh Mane and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil at 6.15 AM.

Women's Skeet Individual Qualification (Day 1)

Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan at 6.30 AM.

Men's Skeet Individual Qualification (Day 1): Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Bhavtegh Singh Gill at 6.30 AM.

TABLE TENNIS

Women's Team Group F: India vs Pakistan at 6.30 AM.

Men's Team Group F: India vs Pakistan at 3.30 PM.

SWIMMING

Men's 50m Backstroke Heat 2: Rishabh Das and Srihari Nataraj at 6.32 AM.

Men's 50m Freestyle Heat 2: Akash Mani at 6.46 AM.

Men's 50m Freestyle Heat 4: Heer Gitesh Shah at 6.50 AM.

Men's 100m Breaststroke Heat 2: Danush Suresh at 7.10 AM.

Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heat 2: India (with Qatar, Malaysia, China, Japan, Thailand) at 7.44 AM.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Women's Traditional -60kg: Suchika Tariyal vs Teo Hui Hoon (Singapore) at 8.00 AM.

HOCKEY

Women's Pool B: India vs Indonesia at 9.30 AM.

KABADDI

Men's Team: India vs Japan at 9.45 AM.

Women's Team: India vs Bangladesh at 4.15 PM.

BADMINTON

Men's Team 1st Round: India vs Bangladesh at 11.30 AM.

BOXING

Men's 70kg Round of 32: Sumit vs Sinsiri Bunjong (Thailand) at 2.45 PM (weight-class session begins 8.30 AM).

WUSHU

Women's 60kg: Roshibina Devi vs Most Shika Khatun (Bangladesh) at 3 PM.

Men's 56kg: Aryan vs Shahzada Safi (Afghanistan) at 3.50 PM.

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