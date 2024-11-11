Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni has been retained by the franchise for a sum of Rs 4 crore ahead of IPL 2025 auction. Notably, he has been picked by the side as an uncapped player, thanks to the latest rule change in the Indian Premier League. The new rule states that India players, who have not played any international game or held any BCCI central contract within five years, will be considered uncapped. While talking about Dhoni's IPL future, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan came up with a confident statement. He said that CSK doors are always open for the legendary player and added that he is sure that Dhoni will take the "right decision".

"As far as Mahi bhai (brother) is concerned, you know he keeps everything to himself. It comes out at the last moment only. Knowing the passion he has for CSK, and also knowing the following he has, and he also mentioned in one of the interviews that he'll play his last game in Chennai, we're hoping that he will continue as far as CSK is concerned. As long as MS wants to play, the doors are open. Knowing him, his commitment, and his dedication, I'm sure he'll always take the right decision," said Viswanathan during a discussion with Rayudu on Provoke TV.

Following CSK's unexpected exit in the group stage of IPL 2024, Dhoni has remained reserved about his plans for the league's next season.

Speaking recently at an event in Goa, Dhoni shared how professional sport often makes it difficult for players to purely enjoy the game. The 43-year-old said he now wants to savour cricket for the next few years.

"I just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I am able to play, like when we used to go out to play at 4 pm during our childhood, simply enjoying the game. But in professional sport, it becomes challenging to enjoy it as just a game. There are emotions and commitments, but I want to enjoy it for the next few years," Dhoni said.

Dhoni last represented India in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, a match that ended in disappointment for India.

Since his retirement in 2020, Dhoni has only appeared in the IPL. In the 2024 season, he scored 161 runs at a strike rate of 220, fulfilling the role of a finisher for the five-time champions.

(With ANI Inputs)