Royal Challengers Bengaluru's wait for an Indian Premier League (IPL) title was shattered once again as the franchise crashed out of the tournament after losing to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator. RCB managed to pull off a remarkable comeback to reach the playoffs after losing seven of their first eight games. However, RCB succumed to a crushing defeat at the expense of RR in the Eliminator. Virat Kohli was the top performer for the franchise yet again as he bowed out of the tournament with the Orange Cap firmly stuck on his head.

The former RCB batter scored 741 runs in 15 matches this season; no other batter has crossed the 600-run mark yet. Kohli has been part of RCB since the inaugral season of IPL in 2008, and has seen his side lost three finals (2009, 2011 and 2016).

As RCB's search for an IPL trophy continued, former England captain Kevin Pietersen, who also played for the franchise, advised Kohli to join another team in order to win the elusive title.

"I have said it before and I will say it again -- the greats of the game in other sports, have left teams to go and seek glory somewhere else. When he has tried and tried so hard -- won the Orange Cap yet again and done so much yet again and the franchise fails again. I understand for the brand of the team and the commercial value he brings to the team... But Virat Kohli deserves a trophy. He deserves to play in a team that could help him to get that trophy," Pietersen on Star Sports.

However, legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram had a different view on this matter. On being asked to share his views on Pietersen's advice, Akram suggested that overseas former cricketer's shouldn't speak on such matters, adding that it should be Kohli's choice eventually.

"I've a very strict answer. Kevin is a very good friend of mine. All these foreign ex-players, who do the commentary, they tweet about everything related to India. I'm all for it... it's probably right but it's not a big deal for me. It's a big deal for Kohli, maybe. He wants to win for RCB, what would changing the team do for him, then? He wants to win for RCB, that's his call. That's my opinion. I don't want to speak on everything, that's what I've learned," Akram said on Sportskeeda.