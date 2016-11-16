 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Super League
Football

ISL: DEN Networks Give up 25 Per Cent Stake in Delhi Dynamos

Updated: 16 November 2016 21:26 IST

Wall Street Investment, majority co-owner of ISL franchise Delhi Dynamos FC, will now have additional 25 per cent stake

ISL: DEN Networks Give up 25 Per Cent Stake in Delhi Dynamos
Delhi Dynamos are on top of ISL table with 17 points. © ISL

New Delhi:

DEN Networks is selling an additional 25 percent stake in its soccer business to Wall Street Investments Ltd, majority co-owner of ISL franchise Delhi Dynamos FC, for an undisclosed amount.

Wall Street Investment, majority co-owner of ISL franchise Delhi Dynamos FC, has received an in-principle approval from Registrar of Companies of Delhi and Haryana for changing the name of DEN Sports & Entertainment and DEN Soccer to Delhi Sports & Entertainment and Delhi Soccer respectively.

The Board of Directors of DEN Sports and DEN Soccer in their meeting held yesterday has considered and approved: Further transfer of 25 percent equity stake of DEN Sports from DEN Networks to Wall Street, change of name of DEN Sports and DEN Soccer subject to approval of RoC, other completion conditions in terms of agreement executed amongst DEN, Wall Street, DEN Sports and DEN Soccer.

With the said acquisition, the holding of Wall Street has increased from 55 percent to 80 percent and the holding of DEN has reduced from 45 percent to 20 percent.

Topics : Indian Super League Delhi Dynamos FC Football
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • DEN Networks will sell 25 per cent stakes in Delhi Dynamos FC
  • Wall Street Investment will now own the 25 per cent stake
  • Overall, Wall Street Investment will own 80 per cent stake in Dynamos
Related Articles
Indian Super League: Kerala Blasters Shoot-Out Delhi Dynamos, Set up Title Clash With Atletico de Kolkata
Indian Super League: Kerala Blasters Shoot-Out Delhi Dynamos, Set up Title Clash With Atletico de Kolkata
ISL: Delhi Dynamos Confident Despite One-Goal Deficit vs Kerala Blasters
ISL: Delhi Dynamos Confident Despite One-Goal Deficit vs Kerala Blasters
ISL: Kerala Blasters Defeat Delhi Dynamos in 1st Leg Of Semi-Finals
ISL: Kerala Blasters Defeat Delhi Dynamos in 1st Leg Of Semi-Finals
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

ISL Standings

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Mumbai City FC 14 6 5 3 23
2 Kerala Blasters FC 14 6 4 4 22
3 Delhi Dynamos FC 14 5 6 3 21
4 Atlético de Kolkata 14 4 8 2 20
5 NorthEast United FC 14 5 3 6 18
6 FC Pune City 14 4 4 6 16
7 Chennaiyin FC 14 3 6 5 15
8 FC Goa 14 4 2 8 14
More»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.