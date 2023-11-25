India and Australia will go up against each other in match number two of the five-match T20I Series 2023 at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, India, on November 26. The match begins at 7:00 PM IST. India and Australia, who recently met in the Men's ODI World Cup final, squared up in Visakhapatnam for the first T20I. Australia batted first and put up a comprehensive 208/3 in 20 overs. Josh Inglis registered his first T20 international century and powered his side to a massive total.

In response, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with 80 off 42 balls. Ishan Kishan too scored a half-century, while Rinku Singh provided a much-needed finish, as India emerged victorious by two wickets in a final over thriller.

With the T20 World Cup coming up next in 2024, both teams are looking to consolidate their short-format teams.

Greenfield International Stadium T20 record:

Win/loss record

India have contested in three matches at Greenfield International Stadium. They have won two of these games and lost one. Australia, meanwhile, are yet to play at this venue.

Average score

India's scoring average 115 runs when playing a T20 match at the Greenfield International Stadium. They have emerged victorious on two of the three occasions at this ground.

Highest score

India's highest score stands at 170/7 in 20 overs, put up against West Indies in 2019. A half-century from Shivam Dube helped India put up this total. However, powered by Lendl Simmons' unbeaten 67 off 45 balls, West Indies beat India by eight wickets.

India vs Australia T20 record at Greenfield International Stadium

This is the first India vs Australia T20 match at the Greenfield International Stadium.