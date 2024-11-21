The I-League Clubs Association on Thursday urged the All India Football Federation to delay the league until the ongoing broadcast issue is resolved, as a fresh tussle emerged just a day before the scheduled kickoff of its 18th season. The opening day's fixtures on Friday are slated to be between Sreenidi Deccan FC and Gokulam Kerala FC in Hyderabad at 4pm, and Inter Kashi taking on debutants Sporting Club Bengaluru at Kalyani near Kolkata at 7pm. But the 12 participating clubs have expressed frustration over AIFF's failure to finalise a broadcast deal with Sony Network.

In a strongly worded letter to the AIFF president, the clubs warned they would "not commence the league unless confirmation of the broadcast was received by 8pm on Thursday." "I-league clubs request you to send us confirmation of Sony Network as the official broadcaster of the I-League 24-25 by 8pm tonight, failing which I-league clubs will not commence the league as scheduled to commence tomorrow," they wrote.

"To add to our frustrations, hefty fines averaging Rs 10 lakh per club on account of failure in Club Licensing have been communicated to clubs last night," the letter stated.

"Many clubs have been fined up to 25 lakhs despite repeated assurances by the president that no infrastructure fines will be applied on the clubs.

"The issue of stadium infrastructure was discussed in detail where it was noted by the president and the clubs that since the stadiums in India are government owned and clubs do not have any direct control over them, and are only renting the stadiums for a limited period, it is unfair to fine clubs for the same." The clubs further clarified their position on the deal with the broadcaster.

"For the sake of clarity, I-league clubs are not refusing to play the league, we are willing, ready and on stand-by to play our matches as soon as we receive confirmation of Sony Network broadcasting the league, even if this means that the league may need to be delayed by few weeks.

"All I-League clubs stand together in our decision as this matter is not only about broadcast but the survival and future of our clubs and the I-league as a whole," they added in the letter.

However, Gokulam Kerala owner VC Praveen confirmed to PTI that his team is already in Hyderabad as it remains to be seen if the season kicks off as per schedule.

This season sees a fresh crop of contenders, with Mohammedan Sporting bidding farewell to the I-League after a dominant campaign, while Sporting Club Bengaluru makes their debut following a stellar performance in I-League 2.

Aizawl FC, former champions, will look to return to their glory days after a few years of struggles, while two-time winners Churchill Brothers hope to recapture the magic.

Dempo SC, one of the most successful clubs in I-League history, is back in the top-flight after a nine-year hiatus, looking to add to their five title wins.

Gokulam Kerala, having made history as the first club to successfully defend the title, will seek their third trophy, although they face the challenge of replacing last season's top-scorer Alex Sanchez.

Inter Kashi, the I-League's newest team, made an impressive fourth-place finish in their inaugural season and will look to improve on that.

Namdhari FC, after a modest ninth place last season, have recruited new faces under Argentine coach Fernando Capobianco, hoping to bolster their performance.

Rajasthan United, after a disappointing finish the previous season, are looking to rebuild under new coach Walter Caprile, with an entirely new squad in place.

Real Kashmir, known for their formidable defence and tough home ground advantage, are keen to maintain their place among the league's top teams despite departures of some key players.

Shillong Lajong, after a strong start to last season, aim to find more consistency under returning coach Jose Hevia.

Meanwhile, Sporting Club Bengaluru, on the back of an impressive rise through the leagues, will hope to make a big impact in their first I-League season.

Sreenidi Deccan, the runners-up in the last two seasons, will be eager to take the next step and capture the title.

Teams Aizawl FC, Churchill Brothers, FC Goa, Delhi FC, Dempo SC, Gokulam Kerala FC, Inter Kashi, Namdhari Sports Academy, Rajasthan United FC, Real Kashmir FC, Shillong Lajong FC, Sporting Club Bengaluru and Sreenidi Deccan FC.

