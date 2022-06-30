The FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 will be co-hosted by the Netherlands and Spain from July 1 to 17. The Indian team is being led by goalkeeper Savita Punia, while talismanic striker Rani Rampal has not made the cut for the 18-member team due to doubts over her fitness. The Indian women's hockey team finished a creditable fourth in last year's Tokyo Olympics and that has raised hopes of a good performance in the upcoming tournament from the the Indian girls.

India have historically never performed well in the women's World Cup and do not have a single medal to show. They finished fourth in the first ever World Cup held in 1974.

India Full Squad - Women's Hockey World Cup

Goalkeepers: Savita (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita.

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete.

Women's Hockey World Cup Live Steaming

The tournament will be telecast on the Star Sports network and will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Women's Hockey World Cup Full Schedule

July 2 Spain vs Canada C 1 AM Terrassa

July 2 New Zealand vs China B 5:30 PM Amstelveen

July 2 Germany vs Chile A 8 PM Amstelveen

July 2 Argentina vs South Korea C 9:30 PM Terrassa

July 2 Netherlands vs Ireland A 11 PM Amstelveen

July 3 Australia vs Japan D 1 AM Terrassa

July 3 Belgium vs South Africa D 6:30 PM Terrassa

July 3 India vs England B 8 PM Amstelveen

July 3 South Korea vs Canada C 9:30 PM Terrassa

July 3 Germany vs Netherlands A 11 PM Amstelveen

July 4 Spain vs Argentina C 1 AM Terrassa

July 5 Ireland vs Chile A 5:30 PM Amstelveen

July 5 India vs China B 8 PM Amstelveen

July 5 Japan vs South Africa D 9:30 PM Terrassa

July 5 New Zealand vs England B 11 PM Amstelveen

July 6 Belgium vs Australia D 1 AM Terrassa

July 6 Ireland vs Germany A 8 PM Amstelveen

July 6 Japan vs Belgium D 9:30 PM Terrassa

July 6 Netherlands vs Chile A 11 PM Amstelveen

July 7 Australia vs South Africa D 1 AM Terrassa

July 7 India vs New Zealand B 8 PM Amstelveen

July 7 Argentina vs Canada C 9:30 PM Terrassa

July 7 England vs China B 11 PM Amstelveen

July 8 South Korea vs Spain C 1 AM Terrassa