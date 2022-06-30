Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: Full Schedule, Match Timing, Live Streaming, India Squad - All You Need To Know
Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: India have historically never performed well in the women's World Cup and do not have a single medal to show. They finished fourth in the first ever World Cup held in 1974.
The FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 will be co-hosted by the Netherlands and Spain from July 1 to 17. The Indian team is being led by goalkeeper Savita Punia, while talismanic striker Rani Rampal has not made the cut for the 18-member team due to doubts over her fitness. The Indian women's hockey team finished a creditable fourth in last year's Tokyo Olympics and that has raised hopes of a good performance in the upcoming tournament from the the Indian girls.
India have historically never performed well in the women's World Cup and do not have a single medal to show. They finished fourth in the first ever World Cup held in 1974.
India Full Squad - Women's Hockey World Cup
Goalkeepers: Savita (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam.
Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita.
Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete.
Women's Hockey World Cup Live Steaming
The tournament will be telecast on the Star Sports network and will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
Women's Hockey World Cup Full Schedule
July 2 Spain vs Canada C 1 AM Terrassa
July 2 New Zealand vs China B 5:30 PM Amstelveen
July 2 Germany vs Chile A 8 PM Amstelveen
July 2 Argentina vs South Korea C 9:30 PM Terrassa
July 2 Netherlands vs Ireland A 11 PM Amstelveen
July 3 Australia vs Japan D 1 AM Terrassa
July 3 Belgium vs South Africa D 6:30 PM Terrassa
July 3 India vs England B 8 PM Amstelveen
July 3 South Korea vs Canada C 9:30 PM Terrassa
July 3 Germany vs Netherlands A 11 PM Amstelveen
July 4 Spain vs Argentina C 1 AM Terrassa
July 5 Ireland vs Chile A 5:30 PM Amstelveen
July 5 India vs China B 8 PM Amstelveen
July 5 Japan vs South Africa D 9:30 PM Terrassa
July 5 New Zealand vs England B 11 PM Amstelveen
July 6 Belgium vs Australia D 1 AM Terrassa
July 6 Ireland vs Germany A 8 PM Amstelveen
July 6 Japan vs Belgium D 9:30 PM Terrassa
July 6 Netherlands vs Chile A 11 PM Amstelveen
July 7 Australia vs South Africa D 1 AM Terrassa
July 7 India vs New Zealand B 8 PM Amstelveen
July 7 Argentina vs Canada C 9:30 PM Terrassa
Promoted
July 7 England vs China B 11 PM Amstelveen
July 8 South Korea vs Spain C 1 AM Terrassa