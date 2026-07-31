The jersey colour change controversy has taken a sharp new turn, with Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey writing to Executive Board members to demand clarity on the behind-the-scenes discussions that led to the Indian men's and women's teams switching from blue to saffron. While Tirkey had previously urged that the issue not be politicised, internal communications accessed by NDTV reveal he was kept entirely in the dark about the move. This prompted him to issue a stern directive to federation officials, demanding an immediate explanation for bypassing the Executive Board and noting that the Government of Odisha has also sought clarification from him.

The development comes amid growing criticism of Hockey India's decision to replace the traditional blue colour with saffron. While the federation initially framed the shift as a technical adjustment to enhance player visibility on blue turfs, Tirkey's communications reveal deep internal friction and procedural lapses at the highest level of Indian hockey administration. By calling out the lack of consultation with elected leadership, the former India captain has effectively turned the spotlight back onto Hockey India's governance and decision-making system.

In his initial email to board members, Tirkey wrote:

"I wish to bring to your attention the recent change in the colour of the Indian national team's jersey. This decision appears to have been taken and implemented without being placed before the Executive Board for discussion and without my prior knowledge.

"My concern is not with the choice of saffron itself. However, a decision of this significance, involving the identity and representation of our national team, should ideally have been discussed with the elected leadership and the Executive Board before implementation.

"The matter has since attracted considerable media attention and, unfortunately, political interpretation in certain quarters. With the World Cup approaching, I have publicly clarified that the change was purely a sporting decision so that the focus remains on the team and its preparations.

"I have also been asked by the Government of Odisha to provide clarification regarding this matter. I therefore request the concerned Hockey India officials to provide me with a written clarification at the earliest, outlining the basis for the decision, the process followed, and the circumstances under which the change was approved and implemented. This will enable me to respond appropriately and accurately."

In a follow-up email, Tirkey posed five specific questions to officials, demanding details on the authority under which the decision was taken and the reasons why top board members were not informed before the public announcement.

The revelation comes just a day after Tirkey issued a public statement attempting to downplay political speculation, explaining that the shift was made purely for visibility reasons on blue turfs.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Tirkey had said: "Look, there is a lot of discussion going on right now about the Team India jersey colour. People are talking from a political angle, and there's a lot of controversial talk. It's nothing like that. As I told you before, Team India's jersey colour has changed in the past as well-in 2014 and also in 2018. Even back when I used to play, we wore dark blue as well.

"This time, the change was not made under anyone's pressure, nor was it done at anyone's behest. This is based strictly on the opinion and suggestions of our players and coaches. Technically, because the turf itself is blue, wearing a blue jersey affects visibility. To ensure better contrast and help players spot each other more clearly on the field, this colour was chosen."

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