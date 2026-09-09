The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has constituted a four-member independent inquiry committee headed by retired High Court judge Deepa Sharma to probe the sexual harassment allegations levelled against Hockey India secretary Bhola Nath Singh by former women's team captain Asunta Lakra. The panel, formed following a directive from the Sports Ministry, includes former track-and-field athlete Vandana Rao, former women's hockey team captain Mamta Kharb, and lawyer Sitwat Nabi as members.

Lakra, who is also a member of Hockey India's Executive Board, had accused Singh of threatening her after she objected to the alleged sexual harassment of girls in Jharkhand at the hands of hockey coach Sudhir Golla.

Hockey India has been directed to handle all requisite payments concerning the committee's honorarium, travel, accommodation, and incidental expenses.

"Hockey India is also requested to extend its full cooperation to the committee and to ensure that all relevant documents, information and such other assistance as may be required is made available to the committee in a timely manner...," IOA President PT Usha's letter to HI stated.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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