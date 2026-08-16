India vs China Live Streaming, Women's Hockey World Cup: A confident India face a stern opening test in the Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 on Sunday as Dutch coach Sjoerd Marijne's side takes on the Olympic silver medallists China, with a little room for error in a demanding Pool D contest. Ranked ninth in the world, India will take on the second-ranked China, the Paris Olympic silver medallists, in a match that could set the tone for their campaign. With England and South Africa also in the pool and the tournament being played in a new format, India cannot afford a slow start.

India vs China LIVE Streaming | IND vs CHN LIVE Telecast, Women's Hockey World Cup: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 match take place?

The India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 match will take place on Sunday, August 16 (IST).

Where will the India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 match be held?

The India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 match will be held at Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

What time will the India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 match start?

The India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 match will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 match?

The India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 match?

The India vs China, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

With PTI inputs

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