The Pakistan men's hockey team had a forgettable outing in their opening FIH Men's World Cup 2026 clash against England on Saturday. Pakistan were poor not just in sporting terms on the field, as they lost the match 1-4, but were also made mistakes that one wouldn't expect from a former champion team. Pakistan's former captain Salman Akbar lambasted the team on social media, suggesting they forgot their penalty corner protective gear in the changing room.

The incident took place when England were awarded a penalty corner, around the 17th minute mark, after England had taken a 1-0 lead. Pakistan needed the protective gear for the penalty corner but it wasn't immediately available on the pitch.

The situation prompted a player had to run and fetch it quickly. Salman shared a picture on social media, showing a Pakistan player in green kit carrying a large black bag onto the field before the penalty corner could be taken.

As a result of the delay, Pakistan captain Abu Bakar Mahmood was shown a green card by the referee. This saw him being forced to stay off the field for two minutes.

In his scathing post on X (formerly skipper), Salman criticised the team calling them out for lacking discipline and organization.

"Wow. Another unwanted record from Pakistan hockey. In the opening match of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 against England, Pakistan reportedly forgot the penalty corner protective gear in the changing room. As a result, the captain received the green card. Forgetting essential protective equipment for penalty corners that simply cannot happen on the biggest stage of international hockey.

"Preparation is not just about tactics, fitness and skills. It is also about discipline and organization. The World Cup demands the highest level of professionalism. Unfortunately, moments like this raise serious questions about how prepared we really are for the big stage," he wrote.

Wow. Another unwanted record from Pakistan hockey.



In the opening match of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 against England, Pakistan reportedly forgot the penalty corner protective gear in the changing room. As a result, the captain received the green card.



Forgetting essential… pic.twitter.com/nBGOQOJZOH — Salman Akbar (@SalmanAkbar12) August 15, 2026

Pakistan are next scheduled to face Wales and arch-rivals India on August 17 and 19, respectively.

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