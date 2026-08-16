26' - India take the lead again! A slice of luck for the team despite being a player down. Navneet's penalty corner took a deflection off a stick and a Chinese player before looping over the keeper's head.

There was a check on whether the ball had hit the stick or the hand, but the decision was upheld. The TV umpire also checked whether the ball had gone out of the circle when the receiver stopped it.

It was Deepika who got the stick on the ball!