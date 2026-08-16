India vs China Women Highlights: India were held to a 2-2 draw by China in their Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D match in Amstelveen on Sunday. Navneet Kaur opened the scoring for India in the eighth minute with a clever flick from a pass by Neha. However, China equalised on the stroke of quarter-time through a penalty stroke. Zhang Ying made no mistake from the spot after Shilpi Dabas was penalised for a push inside the circle. Deepika then restored India's lead with a deflection from a penalty corner in the second quarter. However, Ma Ning equalised for China in the third quarter from a penalty corner.
Here are the Highlights of India vs China women's match in FIH Hockey World Cup 2026:
India vs China Hockey LIVE: End of the match!
That's the end of the final quarter in Amstelveen as India and China share the spoils after an entertaining 2-2 draw. India took the lead twice, but China responded on both occasions to earn a crucial point. The result perfectly sets up Pool D for a thrilling finish.
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India vs China Hockey LIVE: Green card for China!
55' - Big moment in this match! China are down to 10 players for the next two minutes. India have suddenly regained their mojo with a couple of circle penetrations and crosses into the circle.
India vs China Hockey LIVE: China on top!
India are on the ropes with China in possession. The final quarter has started just as the previous one ended. India have not been able to take the ball out of their own half. Nervy moments for the Indian women's hockey team.
India vs China Hockey LIVE: End of 3rd quarter!
That's the end of the third quarter! China have threatened India ever since equalising from a penalty corner. India need a better approach to edge past their opponents in the final quarter.
India vs China Hockey LIVE: Ma Ning equalises!
39'- GOAL! China have equalised from a set piece. Ma Ning scores China's second goal of the match with a stunning penalty corner. The Indian goalkeeper is frustrated, as she was certainly caught off guard.
India vs China Hockey LIVE: Blocked!
33' - Massive interception to deny China a sure-shot goal! There was a quick give-and-go inside the circle, and the shot was directed towards the centre. However, Savita blocks the effort with a strong save.
India vs China Hockey LIVE: We are back!
We are back for the coverage of the second half! India lead China 2-1 heading into the third quarter.
Here are the scorers so far:
8' - Navneet - field goal
14' - Zhang Ying - penalty stroke
26' - Deepika - penalty corner
India vs China Hockey LIVE: India take the lead!
26' - India take the lead again! A slice of luck for the team despite being a player down. Navneet's penalty corner took a deflection off a stick and a Chinese player before looping over the keeper's head.
There was a check on whether the ball had hit the stick or the hand, but the decision was upheld. The TV umpire also checked whether the ball had gone out of the circle when the receiver stopped it.
It was Deepika who got the stick on the ball!
India vs China Hockey LIVE: India down to 10 woman!
Chaos inside the circle! India waste the penalty corner, and Baljeet Kaur is shown a green card for dangerous play. Lalremsiami goes down after taking a blow from the follow-up, and India are reduced to 10 players.
India vs China Hockey LIVE: China equalise!
GOAL! Zhang Ying makes no mistake from the spot, and that's the end of the opening quarter. China will breathe a sigh of relief after going behind early.
India vs China Hockey LIVE: India concede penalty stroke!
14' - Penalty stroke for China! Shilpi Dabas with a clumsy challenge inside the circle. India took a referral, but the decision was upheld by the TV umpire. India also lose a referral!
India vs China Hockey LIVE: India take the lead!
8' - GOAL! India take the lead against the Olympic silver medallists. Navneet Kaur with a cheeky flick from a pass delivered from outside the circle. China have been stunned here in Amstelveen.
India vs China Hockey LIVE: Chance for India!
7' - Penalty corner for India! Lalremsiami wins an early set piece for India. A chance to break the deadlock from the opening corner.
However, the attempt is not enough to trouble China. An interesting decision not to go for the drag flick at the first opportunity.
India vs China Hockey LIVE: Action underway!
We are underway in Amstelveen! Early circle penetration from India. However, it's China's ball in the end, as the referee thinks there was a high stick inside the circle from an Indian player.
India vs China Hockey LIVE: Ying Zhang key for China!
While India are firm favourites in this contest, China will look for inspiration from their penalty corner specialist Ying Zhang. She was has been in great form, scoring seven goals (four PCs) in the recently concluded Pro League campaign.
India vs China Hockey LIVE: India to wear whites!
Since China are the home side for this fixture, India will not wear their new saffron kit. Meanwhile, England beat South Africa 4-0 in the other Pool D match, with Darcy Bourne, Tessa Howard, Elizabeth Neal and Sophie Hamilton scoring the goals.
India vs China Hockey LIVE: India starting XI
Here's India's starting XI for their Women's Hockey World Cup opener against China:
The Indian Women's Team is all set for their World Cup opener!— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 16, 2026
Here's the lineup for today's clash against China in India's opening match of the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026.
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Women's Hockey World Cup LIVE: India vs China!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. It is India's first match of the tournament today, as they take on China in a highly-anticipated match-up. Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match.