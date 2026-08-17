High on confidence after holding Olympic silver medallists and world No. 4 China to a draw, India will look to strengthen their bid for a top-two finish in Pool D when they face South Africa in their second Women's Hockey World Cup match on Tuesday. India, ranked ninth in the world, produced a disciplined display to secure a 2-2 draw against a fancied Chinese side in their tournament opener. The result has given them a valuable point and put them in a good position to qualify for the second round.

England currently lead Pool D following their 4-0 win over South Africa, with China and India next in the standings, while South Africa are fourth.

For the semifinal race the top two teams from each pool will be divided into two groups (E and F) of four teams each. Each team will play matches against the opponents they did not face in the first round.

A team's result in the first round against the progressing team from its pool will be carried forward in second round. It means that India and China will not play each other if they reach the second round and their one point each from the draw will be carried forward.

For India, Tuesday's game is, therefore, an opportunity to put themselves firmly in control of their qualification hopes. A win over 18th-ranked South Africa would not only boost their chances of finishing in the top two but also provide momentum ahead of their final pool game.

"We don't have to worry about the other teams' positions, but we need to maintain this momentum in the upcoming matches while avoiding complacency," coach Sjoerd Marijne said after the China game.

India showed plenty of promise in their opening match. Drag-flicker Deepika converted a penalty corner and also earned another, while World Cup debutants Sunelita Toppo, Ishika and Shilpi Dabas displayed composure well beyond their experience.

Navneet Kaur, who was named Player of the Tournament at the World Cup Qualifiers, has also carried her impressive form into the tournament and will be one of India's key attacking threats.

However, Marijne knows there is room for improvement, particularly in possession and ball retention.

India controlled the opening quarter and went into half-time with a 2-1 lead, but their intensity dropped after the break. They sat deeper in the third quarter, allowing China to take control and eventually find the equaliser.

"We scored a penalty corner and a field goal, but I'm not happy with the third quarter. We need to work on ball possession and ball retention. The team must have felt relieved after the draw in the first match," Marijne said.

South Africa's 0-4 loss to England means they will enter the contest under pressure, but India will not be taking their lower-ranked opponents lightly.

The Indian team's best finish at the World Cup came at the inaugural edition in 1974, when they finished fourth under captain Ajinder Kaur. Their fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics under Marijne had raised hopes of another strong showing on the global stage.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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