Veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh equalled former skipper Dilip Tirkey's record of 412 international appearances for India but the team lost 2-3 to the Netherlands in the FIH Men's Pro League game in Rotterdam on Sunday. For the Netherlands, Miles Bukkens (3rd), Koen Bijen (23rd) and Timjen Reyenga (40th minute) were on target. For India, Dilpreet Singh (9th) and Sukhjeet Singh (33rd) were the scorers. Twice India equalised but couldn't stop Netherlands from netting the winner spoiling an eventful day for Manpreet. Manpreet is also the only active player currently in the club of players with 400-plus senior international caps.

On the historic moment, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, "I congratulate Manpreet on reaching this significant milestone, which is a remarkable achievement and reflects his dedication, commitment and consistency over the years.

"I wish him the very best for the matches ahead and hope to see him play on many more occasions. We are grateful for his continued contributions to Indian hockey." Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh echoed the sentiment, "Manpreet Singh's journey with the Indian Men's Hockey Team is a reflection of his immense dedication to the sport.

"To reach 412 international caps is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the consistency he has shown over the years while representing the country at the highest level. Manpreet has played an important role in India's resurgence on the global stage.

"His leadership as a senior member of the team and ability to perform in high-pressure situations have made him an inspiration for aspiring hockey players across the country."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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