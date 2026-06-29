Disappointed with the national team's disastrous FIH Pro League campaign, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has decided to revamp the entire structure of the game and rope in foreign coaches and trainers to revive the sport in the country. Pakistan failed to win a single match in the FIH Pro League this season, which includes two defeats against arch-rivals India in London and finished last in the nine-team competition. Pakistan lost 34 and 1-7 against India in the just-concluded London leg of the Pro League.

The PHF, which is being run by interim president Muhhudyin Wani, said in a statement that it would bring in foreign coaches and trainers from Australia, Netherlands or Germany to not only work with the senior team but also junior players and at the domestic level.

It said the recent results in the FIH Pro League had pushed the agenda for a major restructuring in the sport as the country had a proud hockey legacy.

The PHF said it was time to prepare the national team as per requirements of modern day hockey.

The PHF appointed number of former stalwarts, who played in the 60s, 70s and 80s to different positions, including the contentious appointment of Manzur ul Hasan as head coach at the age of 74 for the FIH Pro League.

Besides Manzur, names like Islahuddin Siddiqui, Hasan Sardar, Samiullah, Ayaz Mahmood were roped in key positions in the hockey set-up by Wani.

A reliable source aware of the developments confided that the PHF had already began a hectic search for head coach, assistant coach, physiotherapist, trainer and data analyst from abroad in time for the World Cup.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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