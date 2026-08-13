The Indian women's hockey team heads into the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2026 on a high after winning the FIH Nations Cup and will look to carry that momentum into the tournament. Speaking to JioStar, India Women's Hockey Team goalkeeper Savita Punia discussed the significance of playing in her third consecutive FIH Hockey Women's World Cup, the confidence gained from the team's FIH Nations Cup triumph, and India's belief in their ability to challenge the world's best.

Savita Punia weighed in on the significance of playing in her third FIH Women's Hockey World Cup:

"Playing in the World Cup means a lot to me because this is my third World Cup. For any hockey player, the World Cup and the Olympics are the two biggest stages. Every athlete dreams of representing their country on those platforms. To be part of a third consecutive World Cup is a huge achievement. I have worked extremely hard to get here, and in every edition, I have tried to give my best for the team. This time, I have more experience, and that gives me confidence. As a senior player, I want to lead by example, stay calm under pressure, and help the team perform at its best."

On the team's confidence after winning the FIH Nations Cup:

"Winning the FIH Nations Cup was a big achievement because all the top teams were there. It was a competitive tournament, and coming out on top gave us a huge boost and winning a gold medal after a long time has lifted the team's morale and belief. In recent years, during the FIH Pro League, we have played close matches against top sides like Argentina, Netherlands, and Germany. Those games showed us that we can match the best teams in the world. I can confidently say about this Indian women's hockey team that while all the teams are world-class, there is no team we cannot compete with. We have the skill, the fitness, and the mindset to challenge anyone on our day."

On the team's belief that they can secure a podium finish if they play to their strengths:

"We are going into the Women's Hockey World Cup with a lot of confidence, but our main focus is on our own game. Every team in the World Cup is strong, and there are no easy matches. But if we play to our strengths and stick to our plans, we have a real chance of finishing on the podium. We are putting in the hard work every single day, both individually and as a unit. The approach has changed over time. Earlier, players used to do only what the coach told them. Now, everyone takes ownership of their fitness and recovery. We pay attention to diet, injury prevention, and extra sessions. As goalkeepers, we often have three or four additional sessions in a week, but we stay motivated because we know it will help us perform when it matters most."

On captain Salima Tete:

"Salima is not only a great captain but also a phenomenal player and an aggressive midfielder. Her speed is a big strength for us, especially when she charges out as the first runner during penalty corner defense. She reads the game well and puts pressure on the opposition early. As senior players, we support her in keeping the team united and focused. She respects the senior players, seeks advice when needed, and maintains a strong connection with the team. Along with vice-captain Navneet Kaur, she helps lead the group forward and ensures everyone stays on the same page."

Catch all the action from FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2026, August 15 onwards, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports

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