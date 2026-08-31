Shubhankar Sharma ended the week with a disappointing 4-over 76 that saw him finish tied 60th at the Husqvarna British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, where the Indian seemed to be in the race for a Top-10 finish at one point. He had rounds of 69-71-72-76 for a total of even par over four days. Earlier Yuvraj Sandhu missed the cut. Joe Dean won his maiden DP World Tour title on home soil as he made a remarkable 11 birdies in 24 holes on the final day.

Following a weather disrupted first two days at The Belfry Hotel & Resort, he returned to complete round three at 7.00am Sunday morning eight shots off the lead, picking up two to reduce the gap to seven heading into the final round.

And while the rest of the field battled on a blustery day, Dean made nine more birdies in a 63, which was the lowest round of the week to set the target at 14 under.

With the final group and closest challenger Marco Penge on the 12th two shots back, the man from Sheffield and wife and caddie Emily faced a long wait to see if he would lift the trophy.

But the big-hitting Penge could not take advantage of the par-five 15th and 17th, leaving Dean as the champion by three shots.

Spaniard Nacho Elvira, Kiwi Daniel Hillier and Danish pair Niklas Nørgaard and Jacob Skov Olsen finished in a tie for second on 11 under, one ahead of Penge, Northern Irishman Tom McKibbin and German Thomas Rosenmueller.

Dean was on the EuroPro Tour as recently as 2022 and did not play any ranking golf at all in 2023, the same year he earned his DP World Tour card through Qualifying School.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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