Alpine's Pierre Gasly has been stripped of his third place at the Monaco Grand Prix and Isack Hadjar reinstated to third position, the FIA's International Court of Appeal has ruled. Gasly was one of several drivers given penalties at the Monaco Grand Prix in June over pit lane speeding, but didn't serve them during the race and finished third on track, though he was then demoted by 10 seconds to seventh place because of the penalties. Alpine won an initial appeal to have Gasly's penalties overturned, giving the team its first Formula 1 podium since 2024. In a decision issued Thursday and made public Friday, the ICA has now ruled that would mean judging him differently to other drivers who served penalties.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri now moves up a place to fourth, with Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad fifth and sixth, and Gasly back in seventh.

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