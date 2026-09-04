Lewis Hamilton glided into Formula One's temple of speed on Thursday hoping that a twist of fate and an engine upgrade will bring him good luck in the Italian Grand Prix. His swagger came with his stylish entrance at the wheel of his newly-purchased dream car, a gleaming 'vintage' Ferrari F40, dressed in his formal winter's best – a dark suit and a heavy tan overcoat. On a hot day, with a heat hazard warning declared for the weekend, it was a bizarre scene, made more extraordinary when the 41-year-old seven-time world champion explained the origins and some details of his car.

Hamilton described how he had hunted for an F40 road car – of which only 1,300 were made by Ferrari between 1987 and 1993 – and then found not far from the team factory at Maranello.

His delight, he said, became ecstatic amazement when he discovered that the car's engine was stamped as number 44 off the production line – the same number he has used throughout his F1 racing career.

"I've been looking for one for a while, with low mileage and a story behind it," he said. "Lots have come up at auction, but none particularly special or the paint's been redone.

"I wanted to find the most authentic one. I found this one that a guy bought and then drove 69 kilometres from Maranello to his home. He parked it and never drove it again."

Hamilton said he took time before choosing to clean the car up to drive, instead of keeping it as a work of art.

"I might be wrong but none of the Ferrari drivers in history have ever arrived in the coolest car in history," he added. "And, when they were taking the car apart... it had 44 stamped on the engine.I couldn't believe it!

"So, yes, it feels very much like fate."

Hamilton said he chose to drive the car into the historic Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, because "I thought it was an opportunity to highlight the history of Ferrari in their own country and at their own race."

His decision coincided with Ferrari's celebration of the 30th anniversary of fellow seven-time champion Michael Schumacher's first home win in 1996.

Hamilton hopes this weekend to follow the German by claiming his first Italian triumph for Ferrari and a record sixth overall at Monza, moving clear of the record five he shares with Schumacher.

An engine upgrade, confirmed by Ferrari, should help him as he seeks to reduce local hero Kimi Antonelli's 59-point lead in the title race. The 20-year-old Italian will start from the back of the grid after being penalised for taking a new power unit by Mercedes.

"Every little helps," said Hamilton. "This is a step forward. It is not the whole amount we need, but we knew that was the case. I strongly believe we have what it takes to win.

"My mum's here. I don't think she's been to Monza and certainly not with Ferrari. I wanted her to experience this -- and bring any lucky dust she can bring."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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