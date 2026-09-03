Formula 1 champion Lando Norris has revealed he had other "opportunities" before signing a contract extension with McLaren, under which he will race for the Papaya team until the end of 2030. Norris, who has now won both of the previous races in Hungary and the Netherlands, signed an extension with McLaren ahead of the Italian GP, calling the team his "home" and saying he was "very pleased" with the extension. The British driver has now revealed that he had other opportunities before he signed an extension with the Woking-based outfit. "There was opportunity, of course. But opportunity that is positive. There's opportunities to gamble at times," he said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"I'm a driver that personally would rather take one or two tougher years over instant success, as I did a few years ago with McLaren. As much as I want to win every single year, not everything is about me needing to be with a team tomorrow that's going to win the next race and do this and do that," he added.

Norris highlighted that he stayed with the Papaya team even when they were not winning much, and heaped praise on the "people" he works with, with bosses Zak Brown and Andrea Stella at the helm.

"A good amount of it is also, am I just happy? I was happy to be with McLaren even when we weren't winning because I'm still in an amazing opportunity and I still get to do the job I love and travel and do all these things. So not everything to me is about ultimate performance. A lot of it, and a big part of it, is the people that I'm with.

"Just the fact that I feel I'm at home and I'm enjoying it. And that almost has enough control as saying 'I need to be with a team that is going to be performing and winning championships'," he added.

Norris was also asked about a potential move to Ferrari or Mercedes in the future, as seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton did in his career. The British driver did not rule out the possibility of such a move, but did not focus on it for now.

"That's not something I want to think about for now. Since I was a kid, you always think of yourself in different positions. My dream was always to be with McLaren. That's why I feel like I'm in a very fortunate position as I am. But you always want to experience the other side of things, whether that is Ferrari or other teams and Mercedes.

"It's just human. I think that you want to experience what it's like to be in this position and that position. Also, the history of other teams. The fact that Lewis also went to Mercedes from McLaren and then to Ferrari, I think it's also pretty cool that you try different things and you experience different stuff.

"It depends a little bit on what you want to achieve in your career. Do you want ultimate success every single year? Do you want to just experience what it's like to go to a different team and experience Ferrari or Mercedes?

"For now, I'll say I'm not thinking of it. But ask me again at the end of 2030," he said.

Norris' twin wins have opened up the F1 championship, with an 87-point gap between the leader, Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes, and fifth-placed Charles Leclerc of Ferrari. Norris is now fourth in the standings and 83 points behind the Italian driver, who will receive a grid penalty at his home Monza GP due to engine allocation.

Antonelli leads the title battle from Mercedes' George Russell and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton by 59 points. Norris remains 83 points behind with 159 points, while Leclerc has 155 points to his name.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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