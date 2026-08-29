IIndian racer Kush Maini has completed another Formula 1 testing programme with the BWT Alpine F1 Team, covering around 200 laps and approximately 850 kilometres over two days at the Red Bull Ring in Austria. The BWT Alpine F1 Team Reserve Driver's latest outing in Formula 1 machinery comes after an earlier test at Zandvoort and provides another boost ahead of his return to FIA Formula 2 action in Monza following the summer break. Maini began the programme in a TPC (Testing Previous Car) machine, completing 82 laps on the opening day in changing weather conditions. The Indian driver ran on wet, intermediate and soft tyres as a wet morning gradually gave way to drier conditions later in the day.

He continued his programme on the second day in a 2025-specification car, the same machinery he drove during the official Young Driver Test in Abu Dhabi last December.

With dry conditions allowing for extensive running, Maini completed more than 500 kilometres on the second day, taking his total mileage across the two-day test to around 850 kilometres.

The test forms part of Alpine's young driver programme, with Maini continuing to gain experience in Formula 1 machinery as a member of the Alpine Academy.

The 2026 F1 outing also comes at an encouraging point in Maini's Formula 2 campaign. The Indian driver currently sits sixth in the FIA Formula 2 Drivers' Championship after claiming two podium finishes in his last three races.

That run of form has kept Maini in contention for what could become the best-ever championship finish by an Indian driver in the category, with the latest F1 test serving as valuable preparation and a confidence boost ahead of the resumption of the season.

Maini will return to competitive action at Monza, where he will resume his Formula 2 championship challenge.

Kush Maini, BWT Alpine F1 Team Reserve Driver, said: “Always unreal to get behind a F1 car, no matter how many times it's been. We maximised the run plan and gained loads of mileage and experience. I'm hoping the data & performance from this test helps the team move forward in their championship campaign in 2026. Massive thanks to BWT Alpine F1 team for yet another F1 testing opportunity and I am really looking forward to resuming my F2 championship challenge in Monza.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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