French driver Isack Hadjar, who missed the last Grand Prix in the Netherlands because of an injured wrist, will again be absent from the grid for this weekend's Italian GP at Monza, his Red Bull team announced on Wednesday. He will replaced by New Zealander Liam Lawson who covered for him at Zandvoort, finishing seventh. "Liam will drive alongside Max (Verstappen) at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, while Isack continues to make encouraging progress following the wrist injury sustained during the summer break," Red Bull said in a statement.

"The team is closely monitoring his rehabilitation and will take no unnecessary risks with his return to competition and wishes him a speedy recovery."

Lawson's seat in the Racing Bulls team, also part of the Red Bull stable, will again go to Yuki Tsunoda.

The Japanese driver, who last season partnered Verstappen in the Red Bull livery, did the job at the Dutch GP where he finished eleventh.

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, who turned 20 last week, leads the championship standings, 59 points ahead of teammate George Russell and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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