Formula One constructor Williams announced Tuesday it was extending the contract of driver Alex Albon for next season. The 30-year-old Thai finished eighth in the drivers' standings last year, securing Williams' best result since 2016. Albon joined the British team four years ago and will now stay with them to the end of 2027. "Alex is one of the best drivers on the grid and knows better than anyone the enormous improvements we have made in recent years," Williams' team principal James Vowles said in a statement. "Re-signing him shows the belief we both have in the direction we are heading."

The deal comes in the wake of Albon bringing up a century of race starts for Williams.

In interviews with AFP in February, Vowles stated it was "not realistic" for Williams to win the world championship this season or next, before Albon said Williams had started the 2026 campaign "on the back foot compared to our rivals".

However, in a statement released by Williams on Tuesday, Albon said: "One tough year doesn't tell the full picture, and it only gives me more motivation to keep building and pushing together with the factory and our fans to achieve great things.

"Our story is not over yet, so my full focus now is on doing whatever it takes to get us back up the grid."

Featured Video Of The Day

"Winning World Cup Most Beautiful thing": Golden Ball Winner Rodri