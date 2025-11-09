Lionel Messi and Tadeo Allende each scored two goals and Inter Miami routed Nashville 4-0 on Saturday to advance in the MLS Cup playoffs. Argentine icon Messi, 38, opened the scoring in the 10th minute, added another goal in the 39th and assisted on compatriot Allende's goals in the 73rd and 76th that sealed Miami's triumph. Inter Miami won the best-of-three Eastern Conference first round series 2-1 to book a second round match against FC Cincinnati, who defeated Columbus 2-1 in another series-deciding encounter.

Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi ensured Miami would avoid a third first-round exit in four seasons after having fallen to Atlanta last year and New York City in 2022.

In the night's other match, 10-man Minnesota United rallied to eliminate Seattle 7-6 on penalty kicks after playing to a 3-3 draw in a Western Conference thriller, booking a second round match against Sunday's winner between Portland and top seed San Diego.

Inter Miami was without star Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, who was suspended one game by MLS for violent conduct in last week's loss at Nashville.

MLS season goal-scoring leader Messi lifted Miami ahead early, taking a deflected ball and racing to the top of the box to fired a left-footed shot into the lower right corner.

Messi doubled the margin six minutes before halftime when he fired home a left-footed shot from just outside the box off a pass from 19-year-old Argentine rookie striker Mateo Silvetti.

Allende fired in his first goal from point blank range off passes from Messi and Jordi Alba then took a long pass from Messi and chipped a high ball into the net.

At Cincinnati, Canadian Jacen Russell-Rowe gave Columbus a 1-0 lead in the 61st minute but Brazilian striker Brenner Souza answered for the hosts in the 67th and 86th minutes to send FC Cincinnati into hosting Miami in a second-round match.

Minnesota moves on

At Minnesota, the series was not decided until the 10th round of penalties when Seattle goalkeeper Andrew Thomas, injured making a save in the opening round after being inserted for the shootout, clanged the ball off the crossbar.

Seattle equalized at 3-3 on a goal by Jordan Morris in the 88th minute but when the penalty shootout arrived, the Sounders replaced keeper Stefan Frei for backup Thomas.

Minnesota's Joaquin Pereyra missed the first penalty kick wide right and Thomas hurt a hand diving for the ball but stayed in the match.

Morris hit the crossbar in the second round and in sudden-death rounds Thomas made two saves but Seattle missed both chances to win, Obed Vargas hitting the left post and Osaze De Rosario's shot being saved by Minnesota's Dayne St. Clair.

MLS Goalkeeper of the Year St. Clair scored in the 10th round and Thomas missed to give the Loons the victory.

Seattle's Albert Rusnak and Danny Musovski scored in the first eight minutes. Pereyra answered in the 19th minute for Minnesota, which went down a man after a red card to Joseph Rosales in the 41st minute for violent conduct.

United, however, seized the lead on header goals by Jefferson Diaz in the 62nd minute and Anthony Markanich in the 71st.

