FIFA U-17 World Cup, India vs Colombia, Today's Match: When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India lost their opening match of the U-17 World Cup to USA and will next face Colombia.

India might have lost 0-3 in their FIFA World Cup debut but gave a good account of themselves against the USA in the U-17 World Cup Group A match. The hosts had a fair few chances but their final ball let them down in crucial junctures. Now, India have another stern test awaiting them as they take on Colombia in their second match of the tournament at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi today. Having tasted defeat against Ghana in their first game, Colombia will be desperate to open their account and will certainly go all out. They will look to score as many goals as possible to bag full points and improve their goal difference.

When will the FIFA U-17 World Cup match between India vs Colombia be played?

The FIFA U-17 World Cup match between India vs Colombia will be played today.

Where will the FIFA U-17 World Cup India vs Colombia match be played?

The India vs Colombia FIFA U-17 World Cup match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

How do I watch India vs Colombia FIFA U-17 World Cup match live?

The India vs Colombia FIFA U-17 World Cup match will be broadcast live on the SONY Network.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Colombia FIFA U-17 World Cup match start?

The live broadcast of the India vs Colombia FIFA U-17 World Cup match will start at 8:00 PM IST.

Where can you follow the India vs Colombia FIFA U-17 World Cup match online?

The India vs Colombia FIFA U-17 World Cup match will be streamed online on www.sonyliv.com. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.