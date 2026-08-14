Hockey India's decision to change the national team's jersey colour from blue to saffron has now taken a political turn. The federation recently unveiled the jerseys for the men's and women's teams for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup, drawing sharp criticism over the move. Former captain Viren Rasquinha questioned the decision to move away from the iconic blue colour, calling it illogical. The controversy intensified when Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey wrote to the Executive Board members seeking clarity on the discussions and decision-making process that led to the change.

While the federation initially described the shift as a technical adjustment aimed at improving player visibility on blue turfs, Tirkey's communication has revealed deep internal disagreements and apparent procedural lapses within India's hockey administration.

As Tirkey's remarks continue to gain attention, a report by The Indian Express has further fuelled the controversy. According to the report, five members from the men's and women's teams claimed they were not consulted before the decision was made.

"I wasn't asked or consulted. It is not true," one team member told The Indian Express on the condition of anonymity.

“I was not aware of the change in jersey colour nor was I part of an official meeting where this was discussed,” an executive committee member told the paper.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh defends the move

"We are not paying much attention to these things. It was a collective decision by the team and the coaches. There was no mistake in it," Harmanpreet said during an interview with RevSportz.

Meanwhile, Indian hockey vice-captain Hardik Singh expressed his thoughts on the new Team India jersey for the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, saying that the blue-coloured jersey would often clash with the blue-coloured Astroturf surface and that trying out the Orange colour is a "team strategy" and a "tactic".

"The jerseys are very good. Because we want to try something new. Because our previous jerseys matched the AstroTurf. And we were facing some issues. And I think if orange jerseys are beneficial for us, then why not try that? This is the team's strategy. It is a tactic. It is a strategy for us to try new things. For us, we are going to represent the nation. That is the most important thing for us right now. And, we want to leave India on a positive note," Hardik told ANI.

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