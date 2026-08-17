India vs England Live Streaming, Hockey World Cup Live Telecast: The Indian men's hockey team will look to build on its winning start to the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 when it takes on England in its second Pool D match at the Wagener Hockey Stadium here on Monday. India began its campaign with a 3-1 win over Wales, while England also made a strong start by defeating Pakistan 4-1. With both teams looking for another victory, Monday's clash could play a key role in deciding which side finishes on top of Pool D. (LIVE UPDATES)

When will the India vs England, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, Pool D match be played?

The India vs England, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, Pool D match will be played on Monday, August 17.

Where will the India vs England, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, Pool D match be held?

The India vs England, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, Pool D match will be held at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen.

What time will the India vs England, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, Pool D match start?

The India vs England, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, Pool D match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs England, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, Pool D match?

The India vs England, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, Pool D match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, Pool D match?

The India vs England, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026, Pool D match will be live streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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