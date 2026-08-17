India vs England LIVE, Hockey World Cup 2026: India have come back from a goal down to lead against England in their FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 pool stage clash in Amstelveen, Netherlands. India are leading England 2-1 in the third quarter. Nick Bandurak gave England the lead in the first quarter. However, Harmanpreet Singh smashed in his third goal of the World Cup from a penalty corner to bring India level in the second quarter. Minutes later, Dilpreet Singh scored to put India in front. It is arguably India's toughest challenge in Pool D, as they are aiming to end a 32-year wait for a World Cup win over England. India began their campaign with a 3-1 win over lower-ranked Wales on Saturday, with captain Harmanpreet Singh converting two penalty corners and Sanjay Rana also finding the net from a set piece.
Here are the LIVE Score and Updates from IND vs ENG, Men's Hockey World Cup 2026:
India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: GOAL! England back in front!
GOOOOAAAALLLL! England retake the lead! This game continues to swing from one way to another. Henry Croft with the goal to put England back in front. From 2-1 down, England have scored twice in four minutes to leave India shell-shocked!
Q3 13' IND 2-3 ENG
India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: England waste counter chance
England came on the counter-attack with Wallace, who is back on the pitch. India's defenders were scrambling to recover, but Wallace's cheeky pass back is not read by his teammates. India manage to defend.
Q3 12' IND 2-2 ENG
India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: GOAL! England level!
GOOOAAALLLL! England are back on level terms! Stuart Rushmere, who has arguably been the best English player today, scores the goal. A lovely flick from Rushmere to tie the game.
Moments after the goal, England go down to 10 men as Zach Wallace is shown a green card.
Q3 9' IND 2-2 ENG
India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: Third quarter begins!
We are back! The third quarter is underway, signalling the start of the second half in the Pool D clash between India and England in Amstelveen. It has been a superb contest so far.
Q3 1' IND 2-1 ENG
India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: More shots, more possession for India
India have taken eight shots to just three for England, and they also hold the edge in possession at half-time. An exceptional show of mental fortitude from India to bounce back from a goal down and take the lead. But can they hold on and secure the win?
India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: HALF TIME! India 2-1 England
HALF TIME! It has been an absolute classic so far. India go into the break with a 2-1 lead. A superb second quarter performance by India, as they bounced back from a goal down, thanks to goals from Harmanpreet and Dilpreet.
Two more quarters to go, stay tuned!
HT| IND 2-1 ENG
India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: England goal disallowed!
Lovely play from Rushmere, and then England manage to score after a deflection off Manpreet. But the goal is disallowed! The ball hit Manpreet on the body, and the goal is disallowed for danger.
Q2 13' IND 2-1 ENG
India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: GOAL! India in front!
GOOOOAAAALLLLL! India in the lead! Lovely play by Hardik on the left, a wobble off an England player, and then a pass across goal to Dilpreet Singh, who scores. A simple tap-in. India have overturned the deficit with a superb performance in the second quarter!
Q2 10' IND 2-1 ENG
India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: Chances missed by India!
A number of chances being created by India now. A massive chance for Abhishek is defended heroically by England on the goalline. Moments later, India win another PC but England manage to defend it. Can India carry on this momentum and take the lead?
Q2 5' IND 1-1 ENG
India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: Second quarter begins; GOAL!
GOOOOOAAAAALLLLLL! Harmanpreet Singh at his very best! First penalty corner of the game for India, and Harmanpreet smashes it into the net. An aerial hit from the Indian captain, who nets his third goal of the World Cup.
India have scored within two minutes of the second quarter starting!
Q2 2' IND 1-1 ENG
India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: First quarter ends
Despite being on the front foot for much of the first quarter, things fell apart for India towards the end, and they finish it a goal down. Harmanpreet and co. will be aiming to bounce back quickly.
End of Q1 | IND 0-1 ENG
India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: GOAL! England take the lead
GOOOAAAALLLL! England take the lead! They've been gaining momentum towards the end of the first quarter, and now they open the scoring. A brilliant long ball from the deep is taken down superbly by Stuart Rushmere, who finds Nicholas Bandurak, and the latter slams it in!
Q1 13' IND 0-1 ENG
India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: Penalty corner for England
England earn the first penalty corner of the game, but India defend it brilliantly. The experienced Manpreet Singh intercepts the ball and prevents the danger. Heading into the final minutes of the first quarter now.
Q1 11' IND 0-0 ENG
India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: Green card for Sumit
Sumit is shown a green card by the referee, and India will be down to 10 men for a couple of minutes in the first quarter. England starting to come on the front foot, can they take advantage?
Q1 10' IND 0-0 ENG
India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: First chance for India
India have been on the front foot more often than England in the opening minutes of the first quarter. Defender Jarmanpreet Singh gets the first shot away, after some good work by Dilpreet Singh on the right.
Q1 7' IND 0-0 ENG
India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: Match starts!
WE ARE LIVE! Action begins in Amstelveen, and the highly-awaited fixture between India and England is underway. Two closely-matched teams facing off, here we go!
Q1 1' IND 0-0 ENG
India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: India vs England H2H
It is as close as it gets between India and England in their head-to-head in international hockey. India have won 10 times, England nine, and there's been a draw on five occasions. Their last two games ended in draws.
India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: India starting XI
India's starting XI vs England: Mohith HS (gk), Abhishek Nain, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Sumit Walmiki, Jugraj Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Sanjay Rana, Rajinder Singh
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 17, 2026
The Indian Men's Team is ready for their second Pool D battle at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026!
Here's the Starting XI set to begin against England.
Star Sports Select 2 (SD HD) Khel & JioHotstar DD... pic.twitter.com/XYGRrWthNm
India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: Match about to begin
We are rapidly approaching the scheduled start time of 6:30 PM IST. If India manage to win today, they will firmly establish themselves as one of the favourites for World Cup glory.
India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: India's great start
India's World Cup campaign began brilliantly as they beat Wales 3-1. India dominated most of the game, scoring two goals in the first quarter and another in the third quarter. Wales managed a goal in the dying minutes to deny India a clean sheet.
India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: Can India break 32-year jinx?
Today, India face arguably their toughest test of the pool stage. England are ranked five spots above India in the FIH rankings. Moreover, India have not beaten England at the Hockey World Cup in 32 years! Will Harmanpreet Singh and co. manage to end that streak today?
India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: Hello and welcome!
A very warm welcome to NDTV Sports for the live coverage of the Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D clash between India and England. It is India's second pool game, and a massive one in the context for qualification. Stay tuned for all the live updates from the match!