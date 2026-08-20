India vs England LIVE Score Updates, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: The 2nd quarter has started! India saw a goal getting disallowed in the first quarter against England in their final Pool D match of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 in Amstelveen, Netherlands. Brimming with confidence after a strong start to the tournament, India need to avoid defeat to seal a place in the second round of the Hockey World Cup. Sjoerd Marijne's side held world No. 4 and Olympic silver medallists China to a 2-2 draw before thrashing South Africa 6-1.
India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: Check Latest Score, Results And Match Updates
India Women Hockey LIVE: CLOSE!
OH! That was close! Salima Tete's shot from the left is saved by the England goalkeeper. England are fast on the counter-attack but Indian defence is alert as ever!
India vs England Hockey LIVE: 2nd quarter on
Chances have come for both teams in the second quarter! Rayer tries to make a move but Indian defenders are alert. India's Ishika also got the ball in a good position in the England half but failed to score the opener.
Hockey LIVE Score: 1st quarter ends
India 0-0 England
1st quarter ends! The teams have intensified the action in the last few minutes. Hamilton even got a grean card and England were down to 10 for some time. Indis could not take the advantage though.
IND-W vs ENG-W LIVE Score: Penalty corner for England
England wins a penalty corner too! This is the first time India's defence has been tested. But Indian defence has responded well, Jyoti starring with an interception. Owsley's shot went wide
India Women Hockey LIVE: India's Goal Disallowed
Ishika got a big opportunity as she cut across an England defender. the shot is saved though. India gets a penalty corner. Navneet's shot hits an Indian player and enters the net. The goal is disallowed.
Women's Hockey World Cup LIVE: The story so far
The two teamns' performance so far!
India:
Drew 2-2 vs China
Won 6-1 vs South Africa
England
Won 4-0 vs South Africa
Lost 2-4 vs China
Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE: Action on!
Action starts! India need at least a draw, England must win to enter the next round. The equation is simple!
India vs England LIVE: Time for national anthems
The teams have lined up for the national anthems. This is a big moment for both the teams. While England represent a tougher challenge than South Africa, India will enter the contest with growing confidence. Their campaign began on a promising note against Paris Olympics silver medallists China, where they showed composure and resilience to earn a hard-fought draw. They then built on that performance with a dominant display against South Africa, finding the net six times.
IND-W vs ENG-W LIVE Score: The equation
With only the top two team qualifying for the next round, China (7 points) is assured fo qualifying. India have four points while England have three. India have better goal difference than england - 5 to 2. So, India must ensure they dont lose today.
India vs England Hockey LIVE: Points Table
Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE: What's at stake
A lot is at stake for the Indian women’s team, who will look to seal the top spot in Pool D when it takes on England in their concluding fixture in the first phase of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. With only the top two teams from each of the four pools staying in that race, every moment of the final round of matches carries added significance.