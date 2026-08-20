 India vs England LIVE Score, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: India's Goal Disallowed, Both Teams Eye Opener | Hockey News
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India vs England LIVE Score Updates, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: The 2nd quarter has started! India saw a goal getting disallowed in the first quarter against England in their final Pool D match of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 in Amstelveen, Netherlands. Brimming with confidence after a strong start to the tournament, India need to avoid defeat to seal a place in the second round of the Hockey World Cup. Sjoerd Marijne's side held world No. 4 and Olympic silver medallists China to a 2-2 draw before thrashing South Africa 6-1.

India vs England Hockey World Cup LIVE: Check Latest Score, Results And Match Updates

Aug 20, 2026 19:15 (IST)
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India Women Hockey LIVE: CLOSE!

OH! That was close! Salima Tete's shot from the left is saved by the England goalkeeper. England are fast on the counter-attack but Indian defence is alert as ever!

Aug 20, 2026 19:14 (IST)
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India vs England Hockey LIVE: 2nd quarter on

Chances have come for both teams in the second quarter! Rayer tries to make a move but Indian defenders are alert. India's Ishika also got the ball in a good position in the England half but failed to score the opener.

Aug 20, 2026 19:02 (IST)
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Hockey LIVE Score: 1st quarter ends

India 0-0 England

1st quarter ends! The teams have intensified the action in the last few minutes. Hamilton even got a grean card and England were down to 10 for some time. Indis could not take the advantage though.

Aug 20, 2026 18:58 (IST)
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IND-W vs ENG-W LIVE Score: Penalty corner for England

England wins a penalty corner too! This is the first time India's defence has been tested. But Indian defence has responded well, Jyoti starring with an interception. Owsley's shot went wide

Aug 20, 2026 18:53 (IST)
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India Women Hockey LIVE: India's Goal Disallowed

Ishika got a big opportunity as she cut across an England defender. the shot is saved though. India gets a penalty corner. Navneet's shot hits an Indian player and enters the net. The goal is disallowed. 

Aug 20, 2026 18:45 (IST)
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Women's Hockey World Cup LIVE: The story so far

The two teamns' performance so far!

India:

Drew 2-2 vs China

Won 6-1 vs South Africa

England

Won 4-0 vs South Africa

Lost 2-4 vs China

Aug 20, 2026 18:43 (IST)
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Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE: Action on!

Action starts! India need at least a draw, England must win to enter the next round. The equation is simple!

Aug 20, 2026 18:40 (IST)
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India vs England LIVE: Time for national anthems

The teams have lined up for the national anthems. This is a big moment for both the teams. While England represent a tougher challenge than South Africa, India will enter the contest with growing confidence. Their campaign began on a promising note against Paris Olympics silver medallists China, where they showed composure and resilience to earn a hard-fought draw. They then built on that performance with a dominant display against South Africa, finding the net six times.  

Aug 20, 2026 18:31 (IST)
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IND-W vs ENG-W LIVE Score: The equation

With only the top two team qualifying for the next round, China (7 points) is assured fo qualifying. India have four points while England have three. India have better goal difference than england - 5 to 2. So, India must ensure they dont lose today.  

Aug 20, 2026 18:22 (IST)
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India vs England Hockey LIVE: Points Table

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Aug 20, 2026 18:22 (IST)
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Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE: What's at stake

A lot is at stake for the Indian women’s team, who will look to seal the top spot in Pool D when it takes on England in their concluding fixture in the first phase of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. With only the top two teams from each of the four pools staying in that race, every moment of the final round of matches carries added significance.

Aug 20, 2026 18:03 (IST)
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Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE: Welcome

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs England Women's Hockey World Cup Pool D match. It's third game for both teams with a spot in Round 2 at stake.

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