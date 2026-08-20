The Indian men's hockey team swept past their arch-rivals Pakistan in emphatic fashion, beating them 5-3 in their final Pool D match of the FIH Hockey World Cup in Amstelveen, Netherlands, on Wednesday. However, the intense battle on the field did not stop the teams from exchanging pleasantries, as the players shared high-fives before the start of the match. While politics often threatens to overshadow India-Pakistan encounters, the clash in Amstelveen showcased a modern display of sportsmanship.

After their respective national anthems were played, the two sets of players lined up and exchanged quick high-fives to show mutual respect, skipping the traditional pre-match handshakes.

India and Pakistan hockey teams exchanged high-fives.



- In cricket, India and Pakistan teams do not exchange handshakes, regardless of gender or event. pic.twitter.com/L3eYNUO9kL — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) August 19, 2026

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, the India and Pakistan cricket teams have refrained from shaking hands with each other.

However, hockey does not appear to be following cricket's path, at least for now.

Even during the Sultan of Johor Cup last year, the two teams shook hands after their match.

After full-time in Amstelveen, the India and Pakistan players did shake hands, having skipped the customary gesture before the start of the match.

India and Pakistan hockey players shake hands after their World Cup match.



Sirf cricket mein hi kyun draamebaazi kerte hein phir? pic.twitter.com/nNTc8bo0ak — Abdul Wasey Naik (@WaseyNaik) August 19, 2026

As far as the action on the field is concerned, skipper Harmanpreet Singh and striker Abhishek scored a brace each as India extended their decade-long unbeaten run over arch-rivals Pakistan with a 5-3 win.

The defeat ended Pakistan's campaign in the tournament.

Playing their first World Cup in eight years, Pakistan fought back after conceding three goals but India held their nerve to seal a memorable win in front of a packed 10,000-capacity Wagener Stadium.

Captain Harmanpreet (5th, 21st) scored twice from penalty corners, while Abhishek (11th, 24th) struck two fine field goals and Hardik Singh (34th) converted a penalty stroke for India.

Hannan Shahid (22nd, 46th) scored twice for Pakistan, with Sufyan Khan (24th) adding the other from a penalty corner.

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