India vs England LIVE Streaming, Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE Telecast: The Indian women's team will look to seal the top spot in Pool D when it takes on England in their concluding fixture in the first phase of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 in Amstelveen, the Netherlands, on Thursday, with the battle to stay in the race to the semi-finals finely poised.

With only the top two teams from each of the four pools staying in that race, every moment of the final round of matches carries added significance. India currently occupy the second spot in Pool D with four points from two matches, China are on top with seven points from three matches. (India vs England Live Updates)

India vs England LIVE Streaming, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D match take place?

The India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D match will take place on Thursday, August 20.

Where will the India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D match be held?

The India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D match will be played in Amstelveen.

What time will the India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D match start?

The India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D match match?

The India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D match?

The India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D match streamed live on Jiostar app.

(All the details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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