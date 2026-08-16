The Indian men's hockey team will look to build on its winning start to the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 when it takes on England in its second Pool D match at the Wagener Hockey Stadium on Monday. India began its campaign with a 3-1 win over Wales, while England also made a strong start by defeating Pakistan 4-1. With both teams looking for another victory, Monday's clash could play a key role in deciding which side finishes on top of Pool D. India's victory over Wales was built around its penalty-corner strength, with all three goals coming from set pieces. Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored twice after Sanjay opened the scoring, giving India three valuable points.

However, India will be keen to improve its finishing from open play after creating several opportunities without managing to score a field goal.

The contest against England is expected to be closely fought, considering the recent history between the two sides.

One of their most memorable meetings came in the Paris Olympics quarterfinal, where India overcame a major setback to beat England. Amit Rohidas was shown a red card in the 17th minute, leaving India with 10 players for most of the match. India showed great resilience to progress and eventually went on to win a bronze medal at the Games.

The rivalry has remained competitive, with India and England also meeting twice during the recent FIH Pro League in London. Both matches went to shootouts after neither side could settle the contest in regulation time, with India and England claiming one victory each.

“When two evenly-matched teams face off, then things can heat up on the pitch,” said India's star midfielder Hardik Singh. “But we don't carry any animosity, as we are friends with many players in the England team irrespective of whatever happened in the Paris Olympics quarter-final. In major tournaments, we have always dominated them. However, it doesn't mean we can take them lightly. You have to be better than your opponent on that given day.”

Recent head-to-head records also highlight how closely matched the teams have been, with India holding a narrow advantage of 10 wins to England's nine, while five matches have ended in draws.

“Since we have started playing the Pro League, it's been pretty equal. But the World Cup is different. It's a must-win game for both the teams,” said India chief coach Craig Fulton.

“They are the highest-ranked team in our pool, so we are really going to go after them. We have got to do a good job because they've got unbelievable players and a good structure. They are good at what they do. But we have our own plans, and hopefully we'll foil their plans to put our mark on the game and try and get the three points,” he added.

A win for either side would strengthen its position in Pool D. The top two teams from each of the four pools will advance to the next stage and remain in contention for the semifinals, while the bottom two teams will move into classification matches.

India's focus will be on maintaining the defensive discipline and penalty-corner efficiency that helped it beat Wales, while improving its finishing in open play. Against an England side capable of matching India's intensity and punishing mistakes, India will need to remain composed in possession and clinical inside the circle.

--IANS

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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