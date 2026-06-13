Cristiano Ronaldo is one of, if not the most popular athlete in the world. The Portuguese football legend has more than one billion followers across all forms of social media, but his fanbase extends far beyond that number. But only a few lucky fans get the opportunity to meet Ronaldo. Recently, a popular YouTuber - Celine Dept - broke down in tears after meeting Ronaldo, and the video of the moment has gone viral on social media. Celine, who has nearly 60 million subscribers on YouTube, is a massive Ronaldo fan. The moment took place just a few days ahead of the start of Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign.

In the video, Celine can be seen already in tears even before Cristiano Ronaldo has fully walked up towards her. The duo share a heartwarming moment after that, with Ronaldo telling her, "Don't cry".

"Thank you for everything, you're such an inspiration," Celine tells Ronaldo.

Celine then asks Ronaldo for a picture, which the Portuguese legend agrees to.

LA RENCONTRE CRISTIANO RONALDO x CELINE DEPT (influenceuse et énorme fan de CR7) :



Cristiano : "Ne pleure pas. Depuis le temps que tu me suis, heureux de rencontrer, que veux-tu qu'on fasse ?"



Celine : "Avant toute chose, merci pour absolument tout. On peut prendre une... pic.twitter.com/GIoxi8KBgh — Gio CR7 (@ArobaseGiovanny) June 12, 2026

The meeting between the two seemingly took place on the sidelines of Portugal's training camp ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026.

Portugal begin their FIFA World Cup campaign against DR Congo on June 17. They are in Group K, which also includes Colombia and Uzbekistan.

Who is Celine Dept?

Celine Dept is a Belgian influencer and content creator who is mostly active on YouTube and TikTok. A footballer earlier in her career, she has now grown into the most popular influencer from Belgium. At the time of writing, Celine has more than 16 million followers on TikTok, and close to 60 million subscribers on YouTube.

The 26-year-old influencer has collaborated with a number of famous footballers in the past, including Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Neymar.

However, it is widely known that her favourite footballer is Cristiano Ronaldo.

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